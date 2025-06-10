SUMMER ADVENTURE BEGINS AT THE TENNESSEAN HOTEL

Happy Camper set-up at The Tennessean Hotel Izzie the Bear is the Perfect Take Home Gift for Happy Campers Happy Campers at The Tennessean Hotel; Photo Credit - Courtney Gervais

‘HAPPY CAMPER’ INDOOR CAMPING EXPERIENCE

Many of our summer visitors are making an urban stop before or after visits to the mountains. Happy Campers welcomes families to enjoy the city while experiencing the coziest of camping experiences.” — Paul Jordan, area general manager, The Tennessean Hotel

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (June 10, 2025) – With breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains beyond and the Tennessee River winding below, The Tennessean Hotel – an urban Knoxville gem presenting a perfect blend of bespoke European boutique hotel charm and warm Southern hospitality – welcomes Happy Campers this summer. With ‘no ifs, ands, or bugs about it,’ the cozy experience provides a posh indoor adventure, offering all of the nostalgia of camping, but none of the stress of pitching the tent, getting soaked by inclement weather or unwelcome visits from little critters.Bookable as an add-on amenity for $125/night, the in-room campout includes a pint-sized tent pitched and adorned with twinkle lights, camping lanterns, night sky projector and faux fire and a sweet s’mores amenity to enjoy on The Tennessean patios. Kids enjoy take home gifts including the bedtime story, “Good Night Great Smoky Mountains” and a black bear stuffed animal for snuggles.“Many of our summer visitors are making an urban stop before or after visits to the mountains,” said Paul Jordan, area general manager, The Tennessean Hotel. “Happy Campers gives families the chance to enjoy the city while also experiencing the coziest of camping experiences.”The Happy Campers add-on is available May 31-Sept. 1, 2025, and summer rates at The Tennessean Hotel start at $229/night*.Situated along the iconic World’s Fair Park and on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean Hotel is an indulgent experience steps from downtown Knoxville’s burgeoning culinary, arts and music scene. Gracious staff welcome guests to 82 opulent rooms and suites steeped in southern hospitality with unexpected amenities from butler service and customized concierge offerings to artisan-created works adorning the polished spaces and the only tea service tradition in the region. The refined Drawing Room, along with the modern Tavern at Maker Exchange, deliver seasonally enticing crafted beverages and locally-sourced bites with a twist from acclaimed Chef Robert Hoffman.To be Happy Campers at The Tennessean Hotel this summer, call 865.232.1800 or visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.*Starting at rate is based upon availability; black-out dates apply.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.