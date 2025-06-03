CD & Power Celebrates 40 Years of Powering Communities Across California and Nevada

The company started with one vision: work hard, take care of your customers, and do the job right.” — Jill Collaro, President

MARTINEZ, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, CD & Power proudly celebrates 40 years of delivering reliable generator solutions and building lasting relationships throughout California and Nevada. Established in 1985 as a one-person repair shop, CD & Power has grown into a multi-location business known for its technical expertise, dependable service, and integrity.Founded by Chuck Uischner as California Truck, Tractor & Marine, the company started with one vision: work hard, take care of your customers, and do the job right. And as generator technology advanced, so did the company’s services. The company transitioned into a full-service power equipment provider and officially rebranded as CD & Power in the 2010s.When Chuck and Jannett retired, the next generation of the family was ready to continue building their vision. Their son, Don, focused on expanding the company’s project management capabilities, enabling the growing business to interface with engineering firms and general contractors on large generator installation projects. Daughter, Jill, stepped in as the President, leading a talented team with clarity, drive, and respect for the people around her. Don since retired in 2023 while Jill continues in her leadership role.Today, CD & Power operates out of three locations: Martinez, CA, Sacramento, CA, and Reno, Nevada. Each shop serves its region with a strong local presence and a shared mission of delivering high-quality generator sales, rentals, and turnkey installations.To commemorate this milestone, CD & Power will host a company-wide celebration in June. The event will bring together employees from all three locations to recognize four decades of growth, service, and teamwork.As it looks to the future, CD & Power is investing in technology, workforce development, and new services. The 40th anniversary is not a finish line but a marker of what’s to come.About CD & PowerFounded in 1985, CD & Power is the largest independent provider of backup power and industrial engine products and services in Northern California and Western Nevada. From offices in Reno, Sacramento, and the San Francisco Bay Area, the company is united by one vision - to provide confidence and reliability to power generations. It specializes in generator equipment sales, rentals, and maintenance services for commercial and industrial applications.

