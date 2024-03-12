CD & Power Selected as Perkins Parts & Service Dealer for Northern California
Through this collaboration, we gain exclusive access to genuine Perkins parts, filters, and kits, guaranteeing that our customers receive the utmost quality components for their engines.”MARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD & Power announced today that it has been selected by Monarch Power Supply as the exclusive parts and service partner across Northern California for Perkins, a leading manufacturer of reliable and efficient power solutions. The largest independent generator service company across the region, CD & Power is known for having a deep and talented team of engine technicians. As a Perkins Dealer, CD & Power adds another top brand to its portfolio of equipment partnerships.
Why CD & Power?
Established in 1985, CD & Power is known for having one of the most experienced teams in Northern California. With multiple masters-level technicians on staff, the company already has several Perkins factory-trained people at both its San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento locations. By working with CD & Power, organizations can confidently purchase and maintain Perkins engines knowing that a local representative has the necessary tools, parts, software, and training to keep those engines running efficiently for a long time.
“Through our new affiliation with CD & Power we are ensuring expert localized engine support and repair services are readily available in the northern California area, providing swift resolution to any issues,” stated Tim Dumas, Business Development Manager, Monarch Power Supply.
Why Monarch Power Supply and Perkins?
Renowned for their reliability and efficiency and backed by an industry-leading warranty, Perkins engines are an ideal fit for CD & Power's expertise in industrial and generator applications.
They provide exceptional value and are versatile replacements for a wide range of applications such as pumps, lifts, compressors, woodchippers, and excavators - enhancing their productivity and performance.
"We are honored to be selected by Monarch Power Supply, the premier Perkins distributor covering 15 states, as the Perkins parts & service dealer for Northern California. Through this collaboration, we gain exclusive access to genuine Perkins parts, filters, and kits, guaranteeing that our customers receive the utmost quality components for their engines,” shared Lisa Carter, Vice President of CD & Power.
CD & Power’s status as a parts and service dealer in the Monarch Power Supply network is already active. Organizations seeking information and support may learn more at www.gotpower.com
About CD & Power
CD & Power is a leading provider of backup power and industrial engine products and services serving Northern California from offices in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area. The company specializes in generator and battery backup equipment sales, rentals, and maintenance services for commercial and industrial applications. CD & Power is committed to Powering Your Success!
