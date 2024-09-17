CD & Power Announces Asset Acquisition of Nevada Energy Systems, Expanding into Western Nevada and Lake Tahoe Regions

CD & Power - Perkins Dealer

Acquisition of equipment and location provides continuity for customers and expands role as largest independent generator service company

By joining forces, we’re excited to build on their legacy of high-quality service and bring new solutions to businesses and municipalities to the greater Reno and Tahoe areas.” — Jill Collaro, President

MARTINEZ, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CD & Power, the largest independent generator service company in Northern California and Western Nevada, is pleased to announce the asset acquisition of Nevada Energy Systems, a leading provider of diesel generator sales and repair services in the Reno Nevada and Lake Tahoe areas. This strategic move strengthens CD & Power’s position as the premier provider of backup power solutions for commercial facilities in the Western U.S.A Powerful PartnershipNevada Energy Systems has built a reputation over the past 30 years as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable backup power solutions. Known for their expert diesel generator sales, service, and repairs, Nevada Energy Systems shares CD & Power’s commitment to delivering uninterrupted power to critical operations. With this acquisition, CD & Power will now offer expanded service coverage and a more extensive inventory of backup power equipment for commercial and industrial clients in Northern Nevada and the Lake Tahoe region.“Nevada Energy Systems brings an impressive track record and deep regional knowledge to the table,” said Jill Collaro, President of CD & Power. “By joining forces, we’re excited to build on their legacy of high-quality service and bring new solutions to businesses and municipalities to the greater Reno and Tahoe areas.”“We have had a relationship with CD & Power for as long as we’ve been in business,” explains Sandy Todaro, Principal of Nevada Energy Systems. “The CD & Power team is known in our industry as top performers, with the most experienced team of technicians. We couldn’t be more confident in the care that our customers will receive as we transition into being part of the CD & Power family.”Comprehensive Solutions for Business ContinuityWith more frequent power disruptions due to extreme weather, wildfire risks, and an aging power grid, facilities managers are under increasing pressure to ensure business continuity. CD & Power, known for its robust portfolio of backup power solutions, including diesel generator sales, rentals, and maintenance services, offers a range of customizable options to meet the specific needs of commercial, government, healthcare, and industrial organizations.The acquisition allows CD & Power to combine the expertise of Nevada Energy Systems with its already comprehensive range of services, giving commercial facilities in Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe access to an even broader array of power management solutions. CD & Power’s state-of-the-art service offerings include: Diesel and natural gas generator sales , rentals, and installations- Preventative maintenance and emergency repair services- Automatic transfer switches and power distribution solutions- 24/7 customer support from certified technicians- Battery Energy Storage Systems- UPS MaintenanceLooking AheadThe integration of Nevada Energy Systems into the CD & Power family will be seamless for existing customers, with immediate benefits in expanded service capabilities. CD & Power will continue to support all existing service agreements while providing access to new, cutting-edge power solutions.“This acquisition is part of our commitment to growing where our customers need us most,” said Jill Collaro. “By extending our reach into Western Nevada and Lake Tahoe, we’re better equipped to safeguard critical operations against the rising threats of power outages.”For more information about CD & Power and their comprehensive backup power solutions, visit https://www.gotpower.com About CD & PowerFounded in 1985, CD & Power is the largest independent provider of backup power and industrial engine products and services in Northern California. From offices in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area, the company specializes in generator and battery backup equipment sales, rentals, and maintenance services for commercial and industrial applications. Learn more at www.gotpower.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.