Unlock Radiant Beauty and Wellness at LifeSculpt by ChristiMD’s ‘Glowing Skin From the Inside Out’ Event

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSculpt by ChristiMD invites the public to an exclusive evening of transformation, rejuvenation, and empowerment at “Glowing Skin From the Inside Out,” a signature wellness and aesthetics event designed to help guests feel vibrant and confident—inside and out.Taking place on Thursday, June 12th at 5:30 PM at LifeSculpt by ChristiMD’s state-of-the-art facility in Houston, this special event will reveal the powerful connection between whole-body wellness and aesthetic enhancement. Attendees will explore how advanced diagnostics, targeted nutrition with custom supplement blends, hormone optimization, and non-invasive aesthetic treatments can work together to restore youthful skin and renewed vitality.This event will spotlight the latest innovations in aesthetic rejuvenation and functional wellness, including the introduction of NOUVADerm , a non-invasive skin treatment gaining attention for its ability to resurface and tighten skin with minimal downtime.NOUVADerm is designed to address common skin concerns such as fine lines, scars, and acne across all skin types. Utilizing precision radiofrequency and microneedling technology, it stimulates collagen production at a deeper level, leading to smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin. When combined with the Agnes device, which lifts and contours facial and body areas, the two treatments offer a powerful solution for non-surgical rejuvenation.A Whole-Body Approach to RadianceThe event reflects the clinic’s signature approach to aesthetics and wellness, emphasizing that outer beauty is most effective and lasting when paired with internal balance. Attendees will learn how targeted diagnostics and therapies—such as hormone optimization, micronutrient testing, and personalized supplements—can influence not only how patients feel, but also how their skin looks.Key Educational Topics Include:-BioVitality Testing that analyzes over 80 biomarkers to customize a wellness plan-Micronutrient analysis and creation of individualized medical-grade supplement blends-Hormone rebalancing using bioidentical hormone therapies-Skin TrueAge assessments, body composition analysis, and advanced aesthetic treatmentsEvent Features-In-depth look at NOUVADerm and Agnes treatments, including how they work together to resurface, tighten, lift, and rejuvenate skin with impressive anti-aging results-Complimentary skincare samples from Hydrinity (available to the first 40 guests)-Exclusive offer: Guests who purchase a NOUVADerm or Agnes package at the event will receive a complimentary NOUVADerm hands treatment (valued at $750) for future use-Access to the latest innovations in regenerative skincare, advanced aesthetic solutions, and holistic longevity strategies-Informal Q&A sessions with experienced wellness and aesthetic professionals-Light refreshments and an opportunity to connect with other guests in a relaxed, informative settingRaffle and RecognitionAs part of the evening, LifeSculpt by ChristiMD will hold a raffle awarding one attendee a complete NOUVADerm treatment package valued at $3,600. The package is designed to deliver significant improvements in skin tone and texture through a series of personalized sessions. Additional raffle prizes will include premium skincare products and curated gift items, provided by Hydrinity and other partners. These offerings aim to introduce attendees to tools and techniques that complement long-term skin health and wellness goals.Event DetailsDate: Thursday, June 12, 2025Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM; presentation to followLocation: LifeSculpt by ChristiMD, 18300 Katy Fwy, Suite 565, Houston, TX 77094Space is limited, and early RSVP is recommended. Guests are encouraged to bring a friend. RSVP HERE. About LifeSculpt by ChristiMDLifeSculpt by ChristiMD is a premier aesthetics and urogynecology practice in Houston, Texas , led by Dr. Christi Pramudji. Specializing in urogynecology, hormone optimization, longevity medicine, and state-of-the-art aesthetic treatments, the clinic offers a unique, integrative approach to helping women feel their best at every stage of life. LifeSculpt blends personalized care with the latest in medical technology to deliver transformative results from the inside out.

