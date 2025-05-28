Tess Mann Atelier's Versailles-Inspired Creation Worn by Women’s Empowerment Activist at International Film Festival

Women's empowerment coach Aliia Roza wears Tess Mann Atelier to 78th annual Cannes Film Festival's Closing Ceremony. Photo by Erlend Štaub. Women's empowerment coach Aliia Roza wears Tess Mann Atelier to 78th annual Cannes Film Festival's Closing Ceremony. Photo by Erlend Štaub. Women's empowerment coach Aliia Roza wears Tess Mann Atelier to 78th annual Cannes Film Festival's Closing Ceremony. Photo by Erlend Štaub. Women's empowerment coach Aliia Roza wears Tess Mann Atelier to 78th annual Cannes Film Festival's Closing Ceremony. Photo by Erlend Štaub.

Tess Mann Atelier’s Empress gown makes its world debut during 78th annual Cannes Film Festival worn by influential philanthropist Aliia Roza.

The craftsmanship and artistry of this piece perfectly embodies the strength and elegance that women deserve to feel.” — Aliia Roza

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philanthropist, women's empowerment advocate, and cultural icon Aliia Roza graced the prestigious Closing Ceremony of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing the world debut of Tess Mann Atelier's Empress gown from the unreleased Le Jardin collection. The stunning couture creation made its first public appearance as the festival concluded with Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi's historic Palme d'Or win for "Un Simple Accident."

"Wearing Tess Mann's Empress gown at Cannes was truly magical," said Aliia Roza. "The craftsmanship and artistry of this piece perfectly embodies the strength and elegance that women deserve to feel. It was an honor to debut such an extraordinary creation at one of cinema's most prestigious events."

The breathtaking Empress gown, inspired by the legendary Gardens of Versailles, exemplifies Tess Mann Atelier's commitment to architectural couture and craftsmanship. The versatile design features luxurious brocade on silk organza with hand-created floral rosettes and intricate beading details. Dramatic ostrich feather sleeves and a silk tassel tie closure complement the gown's striking deep V-neckline in both front and back, while three-dimensional wrist cuffs finished with gold lamé lining adding an artistic flair.

"Seeing Aliia Roza wear the Empress gown at such a momentous occasion truly embodies our mission of creating armor for the modern woman," said Tess Mann, Founder and Creative Director of Tess Mann Atelier. "The synergy between Aliia's powerful story and our design philosophy represents everything we stand for – strength, elegance, and the celebration of women who dare to be iconic."

Aliia Roza, who has over 1.1 million Instagram followers, shared her gratitude for the unforgettable Cannes experience on Instagram, expressing appreciation for the festival's incredible team and congratulating Panahi on his remarkable achievement. The Forbes-recognized women's empowerment influencer's appearance at the ceremony continues her pattern of using high-profile platforms to champion causes close to her heart.

The pairing proves particularly meaningful given both women's extraordinary backgrounds in service and empowerment. Roza, a former secret service agent who worked to combat human and drug trafficking, now dedicates her life to philanthropy and women's advocacy through her women's empowerment club. Similarly, Mann transitioned from over two decades as an FBI field agent to creating couture that serves as empowerment for women worldwide.

Roza continues her advocacy through her top-ranking audiobook "To Die For." She is actively involved in philanthropic work and has founded the Roza Club, which has organized more than 30 humanitarian events to assist underprivileged children and women.

The Empress gown represents the pinnacle of Tess Mann Atelier's sustainable and ethical couture practices, requiring hundreds of hours of meticulous handwork. Each piece from the atelier combines rebellious innovation with timeless grace, designed for powerful women who understand that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious.

Luxury retail partners and wardrobe stylists interested in representing the brand should contact Tess Mann Atelier for detailed information about opportunities and requirements at info@tessmannatelier.com.

For more information about Tess Mann Atelier or to schedule a media interview with Tess Mann, please contact Tess Mann Atelier's Director of Public Relations Meredith Corning at pr@tessmannatelier.com.

Photos used in this press release with permission.

Photo credits:

Photo credit: Erlend Štaub

Gown: @tessmannatelier

Jewelery: @pasqualebruni

Bag: @anteprimaofficial

MUA: @kikomilano @alesya_mincheva

Hair Stylist: @verakozlovich @godina.worldwide.team @godina.worldwide

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Founded by retired FBI agent Tess Mann, Tess Mann Atelier creates bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices, designed for powerful women who dare to be iconic. In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance, proving that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann channeled her understanding of female empowerment into creating designs that serve as armor for the modern woman. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace. Her creations are characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship that can require up to 1800 hours of handwork per piece. Each design seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, from timeless silhouettes to bold, innovative structures that command attention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.