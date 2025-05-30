NextStep Arthropedix Embarks on ASC Expansion

Partnering with ASCs makes perfect sense given the low capital costs and small operating room footprint of our innovative portfolio.” — Ron Clough - Chief Operating Officer - NextStep Arthropedix.

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextStep Arthropedix, a leader in orthopedic innovation, is proud to announce the next stage in its expansion—strategic partnerships with select Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).

These partnerships mark a significant milestone in NextStep Arthropedix's mission to improve patient outcomes with convenient, cost-effective surgical solutions. By collaborating with ASCs, NextStep Arthropedix will expand the availability of its high end implants and reduce overall healthcare costs.

Partner With NextStep Arthropedix

ASCs interested in partnering with NextStep Arthropedix are invited to connect via info@theken.us to explore opportunities with its Hip & Knee Implant Systems division.

“We are thrilled to partner with independently owned and operated Ambulatory Surgery Centers,” said Ron Clough, Chief Operating Officer at NextStep Arthropedix.

A Legacy of Innovation

This expansion follows NextStep Arthropedix’s successful release of TheRay™ Collared Hip System. The collared hip system features a triple-tapered design for secure initial fixation and long-term osseointegration. The system includes a medial collar and dual titanium/HA coating to enhance durability and bone attachment. It is compatible with NextStep Arthropedix’s broader hip reconstruction portfolio.

NextStep Arthropedix’s portfolio compliments the streamlined and patient focused service offerings of ASCs. In addition to competitive pricing, its products provide the maximum impact with the smallest footprint.

NextStep Arthropedix implants do not require additional technology, this means quicker adoption and no additional capital costs. Notably, its iNSitu™ Hip System is a two tray system. This means that it takes up less space and incurs less sterilization costs.

About NextStep Arthropedix

NextStep Arthropedix specializes in joint replacement technologies. Leveraging 3D printing, medical ceramics, and antimicrobial innovations, the company’s portfolio includes:

- TheRay - a triple-tapered, collared stem prosthesis.

- iNSitu - a proven 3D-printed acetabular cup portfolio.

- The Preserve - a minimally invasive approach enabling retractorless and assistantless Direct Anterior Hip Arthroplasty utilizing a female broach design.

Learn more at www.nextsteparthropedix.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

