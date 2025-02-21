NextStep Arthropedix Expands Distribution Network Amid Growing Demand for Hip and Knee Implants

NextStep Arthropedix, a growing orthopedics company, is forging strong distribution partnerships in Georgia.

Expanding to Atlanta represents a significant milestone and supports our plan for targeted growth. We look forward to fostering relationships with orthopedic distributors and surgeons in the area.” — Ron Clough - Chief Operating Officer - NextStep Arthropedix

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextStep Arthropedix, a rapidly growing medical device company specializing in Hip and Knee implant systems, is expanding its distribution network to Georgia to meet increasing market demand.

NextStep Arthropedix has secured approvals in key healthcare institutions in the area, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality orthopedic solutions.

Innovative Collared Stem System Gaining Market Traction

Recently, NextStep Arthropedix introduced its TheRay™ Collared Stem Hip System, which has been exceptionally well received in the orthopedic marketplace. The system is designed to enhance implant stability and long-term fixation, providing surgeons with advanced solutions for improved patient outcomes.

Seeking Distribution Partners for Hip Implant Systems

As part of its aggressive expansion strategy in Atlanta and Athens, NextStep Arthropedix is actively seeking distribution partners for its Hip Systems. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative orthopedic implants designed for superior performance and reliability in total hip arthroplasty procedures.

A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

Owned and operated by a serial entrepreneur with a proven track record in the medical device industry, NextStep Arthropedix benefits from deep expertise across spinal implants, orthobiologics, implants with embedded electronics, and 3D-printed patient-specific airway stents. This foundation of innovation and excellence drives the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge orthopedic solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

Connect with NextStep Arthropedix

NextStep Arthropedix invites interested distributors to explore partnership opportunities in its expanding Hip Implant Systems division. For more information, potential partners can contact the company via email at info@theken.us.

About NextStep Arthropedix

NextStep Arthropedix is a division of the Akron, Ohio-based company, Theken. Its team is focused on the design and development of joint implants and procedures. The NextStep Arthropedix team combines successful industry experience with fresh ideas and new technologies to create a lasting impact on the lives of its surgeons and their patients. The company incorporates 3D-printing technology in its design and manufacturing processes and has formed several new divisions focused on medical ceramics, antimicrobials, and microelectronics.

In 2017, NextStep launched its flagship iNSitu™ Hip Systems and since has added several product lines: iNSitu™ Blade Hip System, iNSitu™ Cemented Stem, iNSitu™ Bipolar Hip System, iNSitu™ Multi-Hole 3D printed cup. In 2023, NextStep launched The Preserve by NextStep, the first retractorless, assistantless, anterior hip approach eliminating soft tissue and bone injury caused by retractors.

Learn more at https://www.nextsteparthropedix.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.