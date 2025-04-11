NextStep Arthropedix’s TheRay™ Collared Hip System Gains Approval in Major Arizona Health System

NextStep Arthropedix, a growing orthopedics company, is building distribution partnerships in Arizona.

We’re eager to collaborate with distributors who share our mission of delivering high-quality implants that improve patient outcomes.” — Ron Clough - Chief Operating Officer - NextStep Arthropedix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextStep Arthropedix, an innovator in orthopedic implants, has achieved a significant milestone with the approval of its TheRay™ Collared Stem Hip System in a major Arizona health system. This recognition underscores the system’s advanced design and clinical value in hip reconstruction.

NextStep Arthropedix is actively broadening its distribution network, in both hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, seeking partnerships with orthopedic implant distributors—whether through consignment or stocking models.

“Our expanding portfolio empowers busy surgeons with innovative, patient-centric solutions. We encourage those distributors interested in an independent collared stem hip system to connect with us," said Ron Clough, Chief Operating Officer at NextStep Arthropedix.

Join NextStep Arthropedix’s Growing Network

Distributors interested in partnering with NextStep Arthropedix are invited to connect via info@theken.us to explore opportunities in its Hip & Knee Implant Systems division.

Engineered for Precision and Performance

Designed for the Direct Anterior Approach, TheRay femoral stem complements NextStep’s iNSitu™ Hip System, offering surgeons an optimized solution for anatomical variability and biomechanical stability. Key features include the following:

- Tri-tapered design for secure initial fixation and long-term osseointegration

- Medial collar and dual titanium/HA coating to enhance durability and bone attachment

- Compatibility with NextStep’s broader hip reconstruction portfolio

Approved in Top-Tier, Patient Centric Health Systems

Since its 2024 launch, TheRay has been adopted by prestigious institutions. These institutions are located throughout the United States and now include one of the leading health systems in Arizona. With full system-wide approval, NextStep Arthropedix’s complete hip and knee portfolio is now accessible to surgeons within select networks, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advanced orthopedic solutions.

About NextStep Arthropedix

A division of Akron, Ohio-based Theken, NextStep Arthropedix specializes in joint replacement technologies. Leveraging 3D printing, medical ceramics, and antimicrobial innovations, the company’s portfolio includes the following:

- iNSitu™ Hip Systems (2017 launch)

- The Preserve™ by NextStep (2023) – a retractorless anterior approach minimizing soft tissue damage

Learn more at www.nextsteparthropedix.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.