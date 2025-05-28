Jeremy Kiser’s Living in the Safety of God’s Secret Place Offers Spiritual Refuge for the Weary Soul

A Transformational Guide to Finding Security, Peace, and Purpose in God’s Presence

CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when fear, uncertainty, and spiritual unrest seem to dominate daily life, author and pastor Jeremy Kiser delivers a powerful and timely message in his debut book, Living in the Safety of God’s Secret Place. Drawing from the comforting truths of Psalm 91 and his own journey of faith, Kiser invites readers into a deeper, more secure relationship with God—where the soul finds true protection, peace, and purpose.

Living in the Safety of God’s Secret Place is more than just a spiritual guide—it is a call to action for believers to leave behind the empty, temporary shelters the world offers and step into the eternal safety found in God’s presence. Through scriptural insights and practical teachings, Kiser equips readers to:

• Understand the impact of the spiritual realm on their soul,

• Embrace God’s invitation into a loving, transformative relationship,

• Build a lifestyle anchored in God’s truth, and

• Defend against spiritual attacks pulling them away from their purpose.

With a rich background in ministry, public service, and engineering, Jeremy Kiser brings a unique and relatable voice to spiritual literature. From mentoring youth and receiving national honors—including an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show—to his ongoing work in the nuclear engineering industry and ministry, Kiser's life is a testament to God’s redemptive power.

“I wrote this book out of my personal experience with Psalm 91,” says Kiser. “God’s secret place became more than a metaphor for me—it became a place of rescue and renewal. Now, I want others to know they can find the same security for their soul.”

With heartfelt guidance and accessible reflection, Living in the Safety of God’s Secret Place offers a safe haven for anyone searching for spiritual grounding and strength in today’s chaotic world.

To learn more, visit: www.angelsrejoicinghope.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Jeremy Kiser is a pastor, speaker, artist, and electrical engineer with over 27 years of ministry experience. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University and is currently pursuing his Master of Divinity at Regent University. He lives with his wife Isabel in South Carolina, where he continues to minister, write, and serve his community.



Jeremy D Kiser on Global Book Network with Paul Ryden

