TTA, a Certified Women-Owned Business, Named Top Learning Services Company for Fourth Consecutive Year

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTA proudly announces its recognition as a Top 20 Learning Services Company by Training Industry for 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has received this prestigious distinction. This honor reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in learning and development services.For over 30 years, TTA has been a trusted partner to organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, across all industries. Organizations rely on us for strategic learning solutions, including learning strategy, instructional design, training delivery, and expert L&D talent matched to each initiative. Our extensive network of highly qualified learning and development talent leverages the latest technologies and learning techniques to meet the unique needs of our clients, supporting their most innovative projects and initiatives.Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 and Training Industry Watch List reports on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.Selection to the 2025 Training Industry Top Learning Services Companies lists was determined on the following criteria:• Scope and quality of learning services.• Market presence, brand visibility, innovation, and impact.• Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships.• Business performance and growth trajectory.In addition to this recognition, TTA has received multiple accolades , including Top 20 Outsourcing Company (12 years), Watch List Leadership Training Company (8 years), Top 20 IT and Technology Company (13 years), Top Custom Content Development Company (9 years), and Top Staffing and Temporary Resources Company (2 years), and has received numerous Brandon Hall awards with our clients for innovation.“At TTA, we are deeply committed to helping organizations achieve their learning goals, and we are honored to be recognized once again for Learning Services,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. “This recognition reflects the wide range of services we offer and how they enable clients to be more agile and achieve results with on-demand talent. We are truly thankful for our clients who trust us as their training partner.”“The companies selected for this year’s Top 20 Learning Services list demonstrated a remarkable range of capabilities, delivering high-quality, end-to-end solutions including content development, learning technologies, strategic guidance, delivery support, and administrative services,” said Jalen Banks, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “Through their innovation and measurable impact in the corporate training space, these providers are well-positioned to craft effective learning solutions tailored to any organization’s needs.”About TTATTA is a globally recognized, women-owned, certified business known for its agility in supporting learning and development initiatives of all sizes across diverse training modalities. Leveraging a vast network of on-demand, top-tier training talent, TTA expertly addresses all design, development, and delivery requirements using advanced technologies and contemporary learning strategies.In addition to this honor, TTA has consistently been recognized across multiple categories, including:• Top 20 Outsourcing Company (12 years)• Top 20 Learning Services Company (4 years)• Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Company (2 years)• Top 20 IT and Technology Company (13 years)• Watch List Leadership Training Company (8 years)• Top Custom Content Development Company (9 years)TTA has also secured numerous Brandon Hall awards in partnership with its clients for innovation in learning. For more information, visit www.thetrainingassociates.com About Training Industry, Inc.Training Industry ( https://trainingindustry.com ) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazines, webinars, podcasts, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp

