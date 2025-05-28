DR. ROMENA KIRYAKOUS SELECTED AS A TOP DOCTOR OF THE YEAR IN PSYCHOLOGY BY IAOTP

Dr. Romena Kiryakous will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

Dr. Romena Kiryakous, PsyD, was recently selected as a Top Doctor of the Year in Psychology 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the behavioral health field. ( www.iaotp.com /award-gala)With over two decades of experience in behavioral health Industry, Dr. Kiryakous has built a legacy as a pioneering force in autism care and mental health innovation. She is the Founder and CEO of Genesis Behavior Center, Inc., a highly regarded pediatric behavioral health committed to transforming the lives of children with autism and other complex developmental conditions. Through individualized, research-based care, Genesis has become a trusted name among families seeking meaningful progress for their children.In addition to her clinical leadership, Dr. Kiryakous is the Founder and CEO of FirstPath Inc., a groundbreaking behavioral health software company that is rapidly gaining recognition across the healthcare and education sectors. FirstPath is a fully integrated, AI-powered platform designed to support clinicians, educators, and families by providing real-time data tracking, treatment planning, and parent engagement tools. With features such as ABA-aligned domains, Integrated technology for optimizing client progress, progress dashboards, and voice-interactive avatars for children, FirstPath is redefining the future of behavioral healthcare and early intervention. The software is already in use across multiple organizations and is positioned for nationwide and global impact.Looking ahead, Dr. Kiryakous envisions a bold future for neurotechnology in public service, corporate wellness, and justice reform. In addition to its success in autism, she is pioneering the application of Personalized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (PrTMS) to enhance performance and mental resilience among first responders, including police officers, firefighters, and 911 dispatchers. By targeting brainwave imbalances related to stress, anxiety, and executive functioning, PrTMS has the potential to improve focus, decision-making, and emotional regulation under pressure—crucial for those in high-stakes, life-saving roles.Dr. Kiryakous also sees transformational applications of PrTMS in corporate America, where workplace stress, burnout, and declining productivity are reaching crisis levels. She is currently developing initiatives that would allow businesses to integrate PrTMS as a cognitive wellness and optimization tool, helping employees increase accuracy, reduce mental fatigue, and sustain higher levels of performance and innovation.Her most ambitious goal, however, lies in the criminal justice system. Dr. Kiryakous is preparing a national proposal to implement a six-week PrTMS treatment program for youth in juvenile detention centers prior to their release back into the community. She believes that by targeting key areas of brain function responsible for impulse control, emotional regulation, executive functioning and PrTMS can significantly enhance critical thinking and behavioral performance.The goal is to help these young individuals develop the neurological capacity to make better decisions and exhibit improved self-regulation once reintegrated into their communities—ultimately reducing their chances of reoffending and preventing entry into the adult prison system. Dr. Kiryakous sees this as a revolutionary step toward addressing the root causes of recidivism and building a more effective, compassionate approach to youth rehabilitation.As an entrepreneur, Dr. Kiryakous oversees Genesis Franchising, where she scales autism treatment services into new markets, ensuring quality care and consistent outcomes across all locations. She has also served as Vice-Chair of California's First Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center, helping improve access to immediate mental health services in the Central Valley.Looking ahead, FirstPath Software is poised to become a national standard in behavioral health technology, with plans to expand into public school systems, private practices, and international care networks. Dr. Kiryakous remains focused on empowering professionals, supporting families, and using innovation to shape the future of behavioral health.At Genesis Behavior Center, Inc., Dr. Kiryakous has built a nationally respected model of care for children with autism and related developmental conditions. Interventions are rooted in the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and are informed by the groundbreaking research of experts such as Dr. Ivar Lovaas and other leaders in the field of behavioral science.Genesis employs evidence-based methodologies, including Discrete Trial Training (DTT), Natural Environment Training (NET), Verbal Behavior procedures, and Functional Behavior Analysis, to develop individualized treatment programs tailored to each child's unique needs. These programs address key developmental domains such as functional communication, social and play skills, self-help and daily living tasks, pre-academic readiness, and the reduction of maladaptive behaviors. Services are delivered across behavioral clinics, home, public school, and private school settings,with the central mission of helping every child succeed in the least restrictive environment possible.Dr. Romena Kiryakous continues to be a visionary force in autism therapy, seamlessly combining clinical excellence, advanced technology, and compassionate leadership. She has successfully bridged the gap between behavioral healthcare and innovation through the creation of FirstPath, a comprehensive behavioral health software platform. In addition, she is leading the advancement of Personalized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (PrTMS) as a revolutionary neurotherapy for improving cognitive, emotional, and behavioral functioning—not only in individuals with autism but also across broader populations, including first responders, corporate professionals, and at-risk youth.Her expertise spans Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) treatment, clinical operations, AI-enhanced therapy tools, neuromodulation, and franchise development—positioning her as a uniquely multifaceted leader at the intersection of healthcare, education, neuroscience, and technology.Before launching her professional career, Dr. Romena Kiryakous earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from California State University, East Bay, followed by a Master of Arts in Psychology from Arizona State University. She holds a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) from The University of Arizona Global Campus. In addition, Dr. Kiryakous completed all coursework for a Ph.D. in Psychology at the University of the Rockies, achieving All But Dissertation (ABD) status. These academic accomplishments laid a strong foundation for her lifelong dedication to serving children with autism and developing innovative, results-driven models of care.Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Romena Kiryakous has received numerous awards and accolades, earning international recognition for her contributions to the field of psychology and behavioral health. This year, she is under consideration for the Empowered Woman Award and is slated to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2025, Dr. Kiryakous and her team will be honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala, held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, in celebration of her selection as Top Doctor of the Year in Psychology 2025.Stephanie Cirami, President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), shared:“Choosing Dr. Romena Kiryakous for this honor was an easy decision for our panel. She is inspirational, influential, visionary, and a true thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Kiryakous credits her success to her perseverance, strong work ethic, and the mentors who guided her along the way. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. 