Access Fixtures Launches BOST Family - An Integrated Architectural LED Outdoor Lighting Solution

Access Fixtures launches BOST LED lights: bollard lights, wall packs, post tops, & pendants. Classic Bostonian style, BAA/BABA compliant, L70 @ 187,000 hours.

BOST product family features timeless form and exceptional function. Consistent design and modern LED performance create cohesive, efficient outdoor lighting environments.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, announces the launch of the BOST family of commercial outdoor LED lights. This product family includes four offerings: bollard lights, wall packs, post top lights, and pendant lights, all sharing the same high-performance LED core and timeless Bostonian architectural style. BOST light fixtures deliver long-lasting performance, durability, and design flexibility for a wide range of commercial and municipal applications.

Architectural Grade with Bostonian Design

Inspired by classic New England street lanterns, BOST fixtures feature a refined silhouette and clean lines. Each unit is crafted from precision-engineered die-cast aluminum, finished in a textured black powder coat over a chromate conversion coating to resist corrosion. This historic-meets-modern design makes BOST ideal for parks, campuses, plazas, walkways, and building exteriors where architectural continuity matters. Custom RAL finishes are also available for site-specific branding or color matching.

BAA and BABA Compliant

BOST fixtures are compliant with BAA and BABA standards, qualifying them for federally funded infrastructure projects. This makes BOST a smart choice for municipalities, transportation hubs, and educational campuses that require U.S.-sourced and manufactured lighting solutions.

EXTREME-LIFE with LED Efficiency

Powered by advanced, energy-efficient LED technology, BOST luminaires feature an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 187,000 hours, exceptional durability, and virtually maintenance-free performance.

“BOST product family features timeless form with exceptional function,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “By maintaining a consistent design across multiple fixture types and integrating modern LED performance, we’re giving architects, municipalities, and designers the flexibility to build cohesive, efficient outdoor lighting environments.”

Unified Performance Across Every Mounting Format

The BOST family features one high-performance fixture adapted for four mounting configurations, each tailored to specific site requirements:

BOST Bollard Light: Mounts with the included kit and 8″ zinc-plated anchor bolts for secure surface installation. Ideal for plazas, pathways, retail centers, educational campuses, and public spaces requiring architectural-grade ground-mounted lighting.

BOST Post Top Light: Installs on a standard “P3” 2⅞″ O.D. x 3″ tenon. Perfect for pole-mounted applications such as parks, streetscapes, and open commercial zones where consistent style and performance are critical.

BOST Wall Pack: Includes a cast aluminum arm for stable vertical installation. Wall attachment hardware must be specified and provided by the contractor. Suitable for illuminating entrances, building perimeters, and architectural facades.

BOST Pendant Light: Ships with a 15″ swivel stem for ceiling mounting on flat or sloped ceilings. Ideal for breezeways, canopies, and covered outdoor spaces where suspended lighting is required.

BOST commercial outdoor LED lights are available in 10-watt, 19-watt, and 28-watt models and offer Kelvin options of 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K, allowing for precise light level and color temperature selection based on project needs. Each mounting format, bollard, post top, wall mount, and pendant, uses the same high-performance fixture body and electrical platform. All versions include 0 to 10 volt dimming, operate at 120 to 277 volts or 347 to 480 volts, and come standard with 2kV surge protection (10kV optional). Optional features include a twist-lock photocell, microwave motion sensor, and battery backup or cold-start battery backup rated to -20°C, each supporting up to 90 minutes of emergency operation. Fixtures are CSA-listed for wet locations, IP66 rated, and compliant with ANSI/UL 1598 and 8750. With an EPA rating of 0.8 and a 5-year warranty for -40°C to +50°C environments, BOST fixtures are built for durability, safety, and long-term performance in any outdoor setting.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and sports applications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and reliability, Access Fixtures delivers fixtures engineered to meet the highest standards in lighting performance. Learn more at www.AccessFixtures.com or call 1-800-468-9925.

