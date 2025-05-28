Crumbl Canada celebrates 2 year anniversary, continues nationwide growth

Crumbl Canada

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Crumbl celebrates its two-year anniversary in Canada, the popular dessert franchise honours the dedication of its local Canadian owners whose passion and hard work drive the brand’s growth and success nationwide. Since the first location debuted in Edmonton, Alberta in 2023, twenty-three Crumbl locations are now open across 5 provinces. Crumbl Canada is planning for unprecedented growth across the country in the coming year.Every Crumbl location in Canada is proud to be Canadian owned and operated. The ambition and innovative spirit of these local entrepreneurs is a large part of Crumbl’s expansion across Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Crumbl’s Canadian owners and leaders are an integral part of the Crumbl brand as a whole.Jason McGowan, Crumbl’s CEO and co-founder, is a dual citizen. He was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, and his childhood there has had a lasting impact on him. “My father started a business when I was a kid, shuttling people from Alberta to the airport in Calgary,” says McGowan. “The entrepreneurial spirit that started for our family in Canada is a big part of what motivated me to start Crumbl.”Crumbl Canada has ambitious goals to more than double the current national store count. As Crumbl continues to expand in Canada, the strengthening of local economies is a key focus. Each new location will offer new jobs, support local organizations, and, of course, deliver delicious desserts that bring people together.Crumbl fans can follow @crumbl.ca for updates and contests, and the Crumbl app offers quick access to ordering and locating the closest Canadian stores.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday evening on Crumbl’s social media accounts. To learn more, visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com, on social media (@crumbl.ca), or at any of the store locations.

