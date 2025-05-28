Women in Manufacturing and KPInterface Host Cybersecurity Brunch & Learn for Manufacturing Leaders

Submit Release
Our upcoming brunch provides a platform for industry leaders to exchange real-world experiences and collaborate on building strong defenses against increasingly sophisticated digital attacks.”
— Brian Pickell, Co-Founder and CEO
ROYERSFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Eastern Pennsylvania chapter, in partnership with KPInterface, is pleased to announce an exclusive executive-focused event: the Cybersecurity Brunch & Learn. This engaging session will be held on Wednesday, June 18, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 100 Rivercrest Drive, Phoenixville, PA 19460.

Designed specifically for manufacturing leaders, this event aims to equip attendees with essential insights and practical strategies to enhance their cybersecurity posture amid evolving threats. Participants will learn about the most urgent cybersecurity threats facing manufacturers today, how to build long-term operational resilience through proactive security measures, and ways to strengthen internal policies and supplier network defenses.

Event Highlights Include:
• An executive-level discussion on current cybersecurity challenges
• Live Q&A with industry experts
• Peer networking opportunities with fellow manufacturing leaders
• A special attendee-exclusive offer

Brian Pickell, CEO of KPInterface, shares his perspective on the event’s significance: “Manufacturers must be proactive with cybersecurity threats rather than reactive. Our upcoming brunch provides a platform for industry leaders to exchange real-world experiences and collaborate on building strong defenses against increasingly sophisticated digital attacks.”

Limited capacity is available. Manufacturing executives are encouraged to reserve their tickets now to secure their spot at this insightful event: Register here.

About KPInterface:
KPInterface (KPI) is a premier provider of IT and cybersecurity services, dedicated to delivering customized technology solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. Our commitment to service excellence ensures clients can focus on their core activities while we manage their IT and security needs.

Brian Pickell
KPInterface
+1 610-994-9800
email us here
