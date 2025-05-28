ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE PARTICIPATES IN 'TRUCKS AND BIG RIGS FOR KIDS' TO SUPPORT JCPRD SPECIAL OLYMPICS PROGRAMS

Big wheels, big smiles! All My Sons Moving & Storage had a blast at the Johnson County Touch-A-Truck event, giving kids (and kids at heart) a close-up look at our mighty moving machine! #TouchATruck #AllMySons #CommunityStrong #JohnsonCounty

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All My Sons Moving & Storage in Kansas City was proud to participate in this year’s “Trucks and Big Rigs for Kids” event, held on April 19 and hosted by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD). Now in its 12th year, the annual event offers children and their families a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with a wide array of large vehicles—including construction equipment, emergency response units, tow trucks, moving trucks, and more.

The family-friendly program drew nearly 1,000 attendees and served as a fundraiser for JCPRD’s Special Olympics and Special Populations programs, with all door donations going directly to support inclusive recreational and athletic initiatives.

Representatives from All My Sons Moving & Storage were on hand to showcase one of the company’s signature moving trucks, answer questions, and help children explore the vehicle in a fun, hands-on environment.

“It’s an honor to be part of an event that brings joy to families while supporting such an important cause,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons Moving & Storage. “Our team loved seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces, and we’re proud to stand behind JCPRD’s commitment to inclusion and community programming.”

All My Sons Moving & Storage is dedicated to giving back to its communities, supporting local events and organizations that create meaningful impact through education, access, and engagement.

