LodgIQ and Medialog Meet Growing Demand for Integrated Hotel Tech in France

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LodgIQ, the AI-powered revenue management system trusted by hoteliers worldwide, has announced its first connection to leading French PMS provider Medialog. This integration allows French hotels to benefit from LodgIQ’s predictive revenue optimization tools, now fully interoperable with Medialog’s widely adopted PMS. The connection provides a streamlined experience for hotel teams seeking to align daily operations with dynamic pricing strategies—delivered through solutions tailored to the unique needs of the French market.With France being one of Europe’s most active hospitality markets, especially in destinations like Paris, the demand for flexible and intelligent revenue management continues to grow. Medialog’s position as a key PMS provider in the region made it a natural integration choice for LodgIQ’s European growth.“This integration helps hoteliers in France take a major step forward in aligning revenue strategy with real-time operational data,” said Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ. “As we grow into the European market, working with an established and respected provider like Medialog ensures that our technology is accessible, relevant, and immediately impactful for local hotels.”The integration offers a simplified implementation path, eliminating the need for manual data entry or complex system coordination. LodgIQ’s interface is designed with mobile-first usability in mind, making it particularly valuable for hotel managers on the move—a key feature in fast-paced French urban markets.“We saw growing interest from our clients in AI-powered revenue management tools, and LodgIQ’s growth into Europe gave us the perfect opportunity to respond,” said Cyrille Bellefaix, CEO of Medialog. “With this integration, our hotel partners can now access advanced pricing intelligence without changing the systems they rely on every day.”The integration is now available for hotels using Medialog, and initial deployment has begun with several independent properties across France. As LodgIQ expands its presence in Europe, the company plans to pursue further technical connections with regionally established PMS and POS platforms to support the evolving needs of hoteliers.About LodgIQ™LodgIQ™ is a leading AI-enabled revenue management platform for the hospitality industry, transforming data integration and decision-making for hotel commercial teams. Our platform consolidates Revenue, Sales, and Marketing data, providing insights into market trends and consumer behaviors for strategic, data-driven decisions. LodgIQ offers a real-time, comprehensive view of key metrics, enhancing room rate adjustments, marketing campaigns, and sales strategies. Committed to optimizing operations and maximizing revenue, LodgIQ is the essential tool for unified commercial strategies in hospitality. Currently working with over 550 hotels, LodgIQ’s products combine sophisticated machine learning with an intuitive and powerful user interface, delivering advanced recommendations and actionable analytics. LodgIQ is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in New York City, and Bangalore. For more information visit https://lodgiq.com/ About MedialogSince 1988, Medialog has established itself as a trusted player in the independent hospitality and restaurant industry. Its entry into the fintech sector with the integration of payments into its PMS and POS solutions in 2022 has further strengthened its position, helping to structure and optimize its clients’ operations while precisely adapting to their specific needs. Luxury hospitality has taken notice, now accounting for 35% of Medialog’s clients, drawn by its excellence in service, high-quality products, and commitment to precision. For more information visit https://www.medialog.fr/

