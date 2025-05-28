Gloria R. Franz with Franz Tatum Wealth Management Named to LPL Advisor Inclusion Council

Gloria R. Franz from Franz Tatum Wealth Management in Palm Desert, CA, is chosen for the LPL Advisor Inclusion Council from a pool of nearly 29,000 candidates.

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gloria R. Franz from Franz Tatum Wealth Management based in Palm Desert, CA announces that she has been named a new member of the LPL Advisor Inclusion Council. Franz was selected from nearly 29,000 LPL advisors and institution leaders nationwide for the council.The council aims to have representation from all facets of the LPL Financial community and includes representatives of various affiliation models, business size, business maturity, tenure, geography, demographics and personal perspectives.Franz recently attended the semi-annual Advisor Inclusion Council meeting at LPL’s headquarters in Fort Mill, S.C. Advisor Inclusion Council members attend council sessions throughout the year, both in-person and virtual. As leaders and influencers in the communities they represent, members contribute to the execution of LPL’s Advisor Inclusion program and help to build an active community of advocates across LPL.“Franz's contributions will help us enhance our initiatives to attract a wide range of advisors and foster the growth and success of those who have been historically underrepresented in the field,” said Jennifer Bowman, senior vice president of client communities. “We deeply value the insights, leadership and dedication that each member of the Advisor Inclusion Council brings to our organization and to the broader financial services community.”LPL Financials’ Advisor Inclusion program is committed to fostering an inclusive financial advisor community, dedicated to meeting the dynamic needs of an evolving investor community.About Franz Tatum Wealth ManagementFranz Tatum Wealth Management is a full-service wealth management firm, focused on offering in depth wealth management services to a select group of clients. Our ideal clients believe in our process – and the clarity, confidence and direction it brings to them and their financial lives. They embrace a brighter tomorrow through goal setting and impact driven strategies but never at the expense of living in the present with joy and purpose. After all tomorrow is never promised. They are advocates not only for our firm, but for themselves, the people they love and their communities. For further information about Franz Tatum Wealth Management, please visit www.franztatum.com About LPL FinancialLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.Gloria Franz is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through WCG Wealth Advisors, a registered investment advisor. WCG Wealth Advisors and Franz Tatum Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.

