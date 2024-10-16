Fall Festival & Art Show Usher in Outdoor Fun in Old Town La Quinta

The Pumpkin Patch at Old Town La Quinta's Fall Festival is presented by Raul Family Farms Artists' booths on the event lawn at Art On Main Street in La Quinta, CA

Old Town La Quinta hosts a Fall Festival Sunday, October 20, 2024, and Art On Main Street Saturday, November 30, 2024, in La Quinta, California.

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Old Town La Quinta hosts two great reasons for everyone to get out and enjoy the cooler weather: their Fall Festival on Sunday, October 20, 2024, from 8:00AM to 3:00PM, and Art On Main Street on Saturday, November 30, 2024, from 10:00AM to 4:00PM. Both take place on Main Street in the heart of Old Town La Quinta amid restaurants, shops, and charming Old-World Spanish Colonial architecture.The Fall Festival on Sunday, October 20, 2024, from 8:00AM to 3:00PM features a Pumpkin Patch, Certified Farmers Market, “Stuffing Station”, face painting, food, drinks, live music, and fall-themed photo opportunities. From 8:00AM to 1:00PM, kids and adults can pick out the perfect pumpkin at the Pumpkin Patch presented by Raul Family Farms. Little ones can get their face painted, and they can stuff their own plushie animal or squishie at the “Stuffing Station” presented by Bear Party 2 Go. The Certified Farmers Market (which runs every Sunday from 8:00AM to 1:00PM now through May) features farmer booths and local vendors with fresh produce and handmade artisanal products. From 11:00AM to 3:00PM, everyone is invited to stay for live music and food, beer, and wine for purchase from La Quinta Brewing Company’s Old Town Taproom.Art on Main Street starts Saturday, November 30, 2024, from 10:00AM to 4:00PM, presenting a diverse community of artists and masterpieces in an array of mediums including painting, jewelry, mixed media, photography, ceramics, glass, woodwork, textiles, and sculpture. Future dates of this exhibition sponsored by the City of La Quinta are: December 14, January 4 and 8, February 1 and 15, and March 8 and 22. Admission, parking, and entertainment are free.Old Town La Quinta is located on Main Street in La Quinta, CA. For more information about Old Town La Quinta's restaurants, shops, and events, visit oldtownlaquinta.com

