8 COOL REASONS TO VISIT OLD TOWN LA QUINTA THIS SUMMER
Old Town La Quinta’s vibrant community of restaurants and shops offers seasonal summer specials for a limited time only.LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Town La Quinta’s vibrant community of restaurants and shops is giving food enthusiasts, shoppers, and gamers plenty of reasons to visit this summer, offering seasonal specials only available for a limited time. From new menu items to unique deals for getting the perfect summer look, there’s something for everyone:
- Summer Hoppy Hour at LQBC’s Old Town Taproom: Beat the heat with 25% off La Quinta Brewing Co. pints and a new “Burger & Beer” Hoppy Hour Special for only $10 (plus tax) every Monday through Friday from 11am to 6pm. (Dine-in only.)
- Taco Cart Tuesdays at Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill: Indulge in $3 grilled tacos straight from the taquero every Tuesday from 6pm to 9pm on the patio. Tacos come with al pastor, asada, or the chef’s choice. Pair them with $5 Esquites, $3 Sodas, and $4 beer.
- New Chef and New Flavors at TQLAS: Preview what’s to come from TQLAS new chef, Tony Guillen. Try the Tostarito appetizer or the Coconut Shrimp Tacos made with heirloom blue corn tortillas and coconut habañero coleslaw.
- Cool Gnosh at RD RNNR: Enjoy the famous ACME Hour Menu daily from 2:30pm to 5:30pm, plus a new BAR BITES Menu exclusively in the Coyote Room.
- Asian-inspired Flavors at Yes Please Cafe & Dessert Shop: Chill out with beverages like Thai Tea, Matcha Latte, Milk Tea, Jasmine Milk Tea, Passion/Lychee Iced Tea, and Jasmine/Lychee Iced Tea, available with boba or blended.
- Summer-Inspired Sips at Main Street Coffee: Quench your thirst with ice-cold specialty drinks like the “Sea Salt Cold Brew”, “Honey Vanilla Coffee”, “Watermelon Sugar”, and “Peach Bellini”.
- New Season, New Hair at Alankara Aveda: Book an appointment for you and a friend through July and get 50% off a haircut. (Friend must be a new guest.)
- Tuesday Trivia and Wednesday Bingo at LQBC’s Old Town Taproom: Buy in for only $5 to participate in games with friends over ice-cold beer every 1st and 3rd Tuesday for Trivia and every Wednesday for Bingo starting at 6pm.
For information about the restaurants and shops at Old Town La Quinta, visit oldtownlaquinta.com, or follow @oldtownlaquinta on Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT OLD TOWN LA QUINTA
Located in the heart of La Quinta, California, Old Town La Quinta is a premier destination known for its unique blend of dining, shopping, and community events. Nestled against the Santa Rosa Mountains, this historic district offers a distinctive experience that celebrates the essence of Southern California living.
###
Katy Abel
Old Town La Quinta
+1 (760) 600-0758
katy@oldtownlaquinta.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram