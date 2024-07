8 COOL REASONS TO VISIT OLD TOWN LA QUINTA THIS SUMMER

Aerial view of Old Town La Quinta

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Old Town La Quinta’s vibrant community of restaurants and shops is giving food enthusiasts, shoppers, and gamers plenty of reasons to visit this summer, offering seasonal specials only available for a limited time. From new menu items to unique deals for getting the perfect summer look, there’s something for everyone:- Summer Hoppy Hour at LQBC’s Old Town Taproom: Beat the heat with 25% off La Quinta Brewing Co. pints and a new “Burger & Beer” Hoppy Hour Special for only $10 (plus tax) every Monday through Friday from 11am to 6pm. (Dine-in only.)- Taco Cart Tuesdays at Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill: Indulge in $3 grilled tacos straight from the taquero every Tuesday from 6pm to 9pm on the patio. Tacos come with al pastor, asada, or the chef’s choice. Pair them with $5 Esquites, $3 Sodas, and $4 beer.- New Chef and New Flavors at TQLAS: Preview what’s to come from TQLAS new chef, Tony Guillen. Try the Tostarito appetizer or the Coconut Shrimp Tacos made with heirloom blue corn tortillas and coconut habañero coleslaw.- Cool Gnosh at RD RNNR: Enjoy the famous ACME Hour Menu daily from 2:30pm to 5:30pm, plus a new BAR BITES Menu exclusively in the Coyote Room.- Asian-inspired Flavors at Yes Please Cafe & Dessert Shop: Chill out with beverages like Thai Tea, Matcha Latte, Milk Tea, Jasmine Milk Tea, Passion/Lychee Iced Tea, and Jasmine/Lychee Iced Tea, available with boba or blended.- Summer-Inspired Sips at Main Street Coffee: Quench your thirst with ice-cold specialty drinks like the “Sea Salt Cold Brew”, “Honey Vanilla Coffee”, “Watermelon Sugar”, and “Peach Bellini”.- New Season, New Hair at Alankara Aveda: Book an appointment for you and a friend through July and get 50% off a haircut. (Friend must be a new guest.)- Tuesday Trivia and Wednesday Bingo at LQBC’s Old Town Taproom: Buy in for only $5 to participate in games with friends over ice-cold beer every 1st and 3rd Tuesday for Trivia and every Wednesday for Bingo starting at 6pm.For information about the restaurants and shops at Old Town La Quinta, visit oldtownlaquinta.com , or follow @oldtownlaquinta on Facebook and Instagram.ABOUT OLD TOWN LA QUINTALocated in the heart of La Quinta, California, Old Town La Quinta is a premier destination known for its unique blend of dining, shopping, and community events. Nestled against the Santa Rosa Mountains, this historic district offers a distinctive experience that celebrates the essence of Southern California living.###