Rare 'Free Willy' Orca Model Among 400+ Planet Hollywood Memorabilia Items in Upcoming Propstore Auction

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare orca model from the beloved 1993 family classic “Free Willy” is making waves in Propstore ’s upcoming auction of more than 400 iconic memorabilia items from the archives of Planet Hollywood. Created by renowned whale effects supervisor Walt Conti and his team, the foam rubber miniature core was used in scenes featuring the film’s hero whale, Willy, making it a standout piece for film fans and collectors alike.The highly anticipated online auction, running now through June 11, 2025, features items that once adorned the walls of Planet Hollywood’s famed restaurants. Many of these pieces have been out of public view for decades and are now up for grabs, with bidding starting as low as $100—an accessible entry point for new and seasoned collectors.“As the founder of Planet Hollywood, I’ve had the privilege of curating one of the most iconic collections of movie memorabilia in the world—pieces that celebrate the films that made us laugh, cry, and fall in love with cinema,” said Robert Earl, Founder of Planet Hollywood. “Whether you’re just beginning your journey as a collector, or looking to add something truly unique to an already impressive archive, this auction offers an incredible opportunity. This specific offering was designed to be surprisingly accessible, making them perfect for the passionate fan or the seasoned collector alike.”Featuring hand-marked notes like “No Zip” and “No Zipper,” along with red tape and a protruding metal rod, the 44-inch-long model (112 cm) showcases the craftsmanship that brought the heartwarming story of Jesse and Willy to life. This behind-the-scenes treasure highlights the mix of practical effects and animatronics that defined the pre-digital era of filmmaking.“This orca core is a rare behind-the-scenes piece from Free Willy, created by effects supervisor Walt Conti and his team. Used beneath more detailed outer skins, it served as part of the film’s practical animatronic work,” said Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore. “Items like this were never meant for display and rarely survive, making their preservation through the Planet Hollywood archives especially significant.”This auction offers collectors a rare and affordable opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history. Online bidding will take place until June 11, 2025, and registration is open now at propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/475.# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comBidding is live until June 11, 2025, at: propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/475Dropbox link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3wejm2k5ipiaurxr4o14j/AFNoxaqkNM_RbBpOOBnSUWw?rlkey=rp0kafu9jxyqf68xeap5sqrdh&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

