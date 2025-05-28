In Bulgaria, the future of online payments has already arrived with Fibank and Visa Click to Pay

SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) is among the first banks in Europe to offer the Visa Click to Pay service, which makes online payments even faster, easier and more secure.

Visa’s Click to Pay eliminates the need for customers to enter their debit or credit card details (number, expiry date and CVV) for each online transaction. The solution can be used with merchants participating in the Click to Pay program, and for those using Visa Secure additional customer verification may be required, depending on the individual service settings in My Fibank.

By activating Visa Click to Pay, Fibank customers will be able to enjoy a safer and simplified online checkout process. Activation of the service is done in a few easy steps in the My Fibank mobile application. A one-time registration is needed, after which customers may select the Fibank issued payment cards they wish to enroll for Visa Click to Pay.

The service can already be used with merchants such as Takeaway.com, Next Level Fitness Club, Cinema City, Sinsay Bulgaria, CCC Bulgaria, Brain Market, Sportisimo, Eyerim, Armodini, Remix Secondhand and others.

Launching the Click to Pay service is yet another step taken by Fibank along the way to leadership in offering digital financial solutions to Bulgarian customers. First Investment Bank was the first in the Bulgaria to offer blink P2P transfers. Since the beginning of 2025, it has also offered stock trading through its My Fibank mobile application, launched the Parking Zone service for the entire country, and introduced electronic PIN codes for its debit and credit cards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.