Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,415 in the last 365 days.

Fibank received an award from J.P. Morgan for exceptional performance in international payment processing

J.P.Morgan Award Fibank

J.P.Morgan Award Fibank

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) has been awarded the prestigious "Elite quality recognition award 2024" by J.P.Morgan.

The recognition is a result of the exceptional quality and meeting the best global standards in wire transfers, evidenced by the 99.75% automatic processing rate of US dollar transfers through Fibank's account with J.P. Morgan.

Over the years, Fibank has received numerous acknowledgements for the quality of its international payment processing from leading institutions in the field such as Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, and now also from J.P. Morgan.

Ivailo Alexandrov
Fibank (First Investment Bank)
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fibank received an award from J.P. Morgan for exceptional performance in international payment processing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more