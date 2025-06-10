Fibank received an award from J.P. Morgan for exceptional performance in international payment processing

J.P.Morgan Award Fibank

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) has been awarded the prestigious "Elite quality recognition award 2024" by J.P.Morgan.

The recognition is a result of the exceptional quality and meeting the best global standards in wire transfers, evidenced by the 99.75% automatic processing rate of US dollar transfers through Fibank's account with J.P. Morgan.

Over the years, Fibank has received numerous acknowledgements for the quality of its international payment processing from leading institutions in the field such as Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, and now also from J.P. Morgan.

