Fibank enters the Greek market

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank), the largest Bulgarian-owned bank, is expanding its regional presence by directly offering services in the Republic of Greece. Through the My Fibank mobile application, Greek citizens may now use a range of popular products such as current accounts, term deposits, debit cards and banking packages, at very attractive terms.

My Fibank packages come in 3 types: Basic, Standard and Premium, with the Basic one having no monthly service fee. Each of them includes different options, such as:
- current accounts with no maintenance fee, featuring 1% annual interest rate for EUR accounts;
- virtual international Visa Debit cards with no maintenance fee. Optionally, additional plastic cards may be delivered to an address in Greece;
- free ATM withdrawals in Greece and within the European Economic Area;
- unlimited, free outgoing SEPA Instant transfers in EUR;
- cashback rewards programs on debit cards.

Fibank also does not charge fees for incoming credit transfers in EUR from the European Economic Area.

Deposits offered through My Fibank for the Greek market have extremely attractive interest rates and a term of 24 or 36 months, emphasizing the bank's desire for long-term customer relationships. All funds on current accounts and deposits kept with the bank are guaranteed by the Bulgarian Deposit Insurance Fund.

Fibank is among the leading Bulgarian banks and has a 32-year history. Over that period, it has established itself as a sound financial group, with main activity in the Republic of Bulgaria and regional presence in Cyprus, Albania, and now Greece. Fibank is an innovative institution, popular with retail and business customers alike, and a pioneer in high-tech solutions and digital banking.

