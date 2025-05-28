Sparta Unveils Sparta Curves: The future of real-time pricing for the oil market

GENEVA, FOREIGN, SWITZERLAND, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparta, a leader in AI-driven market intelligence for global oil traders, announces the launch of Sparta Curves, an advanced pricing and analytics platform designed to provide unparalleled real-time insights into gasoline and broader oil markets. With a focus on speed, transparency, and decision-making efficiency, Sparta Curves sets a new benchmark in trading intelligence.Revolutionising Trading with Real-Time Pricing & AI-Powered InsightsThe launch of Sparta Curves addresses a longstanding challenge in commodity trading: the fragmented and manual process of accessing price data. Traditionally, traders rely on brokers manually inputting data into spreadsheets, limiting their ability to react quickly to market shifts. With Sparta Curves, traders now have access to real-time pricing, forward-looking pricing curves, and dynamic charting tools, all in a single, integrated platform.Sparta Curves is the only pricing intelligence platform that provides a current and forward-looking view of both the financial and physical oil market prices. With Sparta, traders have an alternative that rivals the functionality of Bloomberg and Refinitiv, but with a more accessible, transparent, and value-driven approach.“For years, traders were told there were only two real options, Bloomberg or Refinitiv. If you didn’t have one, you weren’t in the game. But that’s no longer true. Sparta is changing the narrative,” said Felipe Elink Schuurman, CEO and Co-Founder of Sparta. “We’ve built a platform around what traders actually need: a one-stop shop of real-time, trusted prices across futures, swaps, physicals, and freight, all sourced directly from over 30 of the world’s top brokers.”Key Features of Sparta Curves• Live Pricing & Charting – Access real-time global pricing for futures, swaps, the physical market and freight, eliminating the reliance on manual broker input.• Comprehensive Data Coverage – Covers key commodity spreads, swaps, and freight analytics, enhancing decision-making for gasoline, distillates, and naphtha traders.• Exclusive Physical Market Access – Unlike competitors, Sparta provides a direct window into physical trading activity, offering critical insight for hedge funds, banks, and trading houses.• AI-Powered Market Signals – Proprietary algorithms highlight emerging trends and trading opportunities in real time.• Forward-Looking Curves – Sparta Curves provides continuous forward calculations, enabling traders to anticipate market movements rather than react to them.• Excel & Mobile Integration – The platform includes a real-time Excel add-in and mobile accessibility, allowing users to integrate data into their preferred workflows seamlessly.• News – In the near future, Sparta will add curated news from major agencies, social media, and tailored oil and macro insights, giving traders a single source of truth in a fast-moving market.Identifying Market Changes Before Anyone ElseSparta Curves is not just another market intelligence tool – it is built with a deep understanding of real-time price shifts and arbitrage flows, allowing traders to identify market changes before they become widely apparent. By combining cutting-edge AI analytics with robust futures and physical market data, Sparta provides a first-mover advantage that is unmatched in the industry.“That broker collaboration is what sets us apart. It’s what gives traders confidence in the data, and with confidence comes conviction. Conviction to move faster. To act decisively. To trade without second-guessing,” said Shuurman. “Switching used to feel risky. With Sparta, it’s not. In just 15 minutes, your entire workflow – from spreadsheets to pricing curves – is mapped and live. No disruption. Just clarity, speed, and trust, finally, all in one place.”Sparta is providing a free 45-day trial of Sparta Curves for a limited time so that you can experience the power of forward-looking pricing intelligence for yourself.Sign-up hereAbout SpartaSparta is a leading provider of real-time market intelligence and analytics for global commodity traders. Our cutting-edge technology delivers actionable insights, price transparency, and data-driven decision-making tools, empowering traders to stay ahead in fast-moving markets. With a commitment to innovation and accuracy, Sparta serves a diverse client base, from independent traders to multinational corporations.For more information, visit www.spartacommodities.com or follow us on LinkedIn.For media inquiries, please contact:Matt SkinnerVP MarketingSparta07777658122press@spartacommodities.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.