Sacramento Plastic Surgeon Compares Facial Rejuvenation Procedures

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a renowned plastic surgeon in Sacramento , Charles Perry, MD, FACS, has seen firsthand how facial rejuvenation surgery can enhance not only a patient’s appearance, but also their confidence. At his practice, Chrysalis Cosmetics, Dr. Perry offers a comprehensive selection of surgical options designed to address a range of aesthetic concerns, whether this involves tightening lax facial muscles, removing excess skin, or adjusting the shape and position of key features such as the brow or nose.According to Dr. Perry, the most appropriate procedure for a patient is determined by a combination of factors, including facial anatomy, skin quality, age, and overall aesthetic goals. Below, he outlines several of the most sought-after facial rejuvenation procedures at Chrysalis Cosmetics:• Facelift surgery – Designed to reduce the appearance of jowling, deep creases, and sagging skin in the mid-to-lower face, facelift surgery can help restore smoother, more youthful facial contours.• Neck lift surgery – Often performed in conjunction with a facelift, neck lift surgery focuses on eliminating excess skin and tightening muscle bands in the neck area, improving the definition of the jawline and neck profile. Brow lift surgery – Sometimes referred to as a “forehead lift,” a brow lift can elevate a drooping brow and soften horizontal lines across the forehead, creating a more refreshed and alert appearance.• Eyelid surgery – Also known as “blepharoplasty,” eyelid surgery can target excess skin, puffiness, and under-eye bags that can contribute to a tired or aged look. The procedure may be performed on the upper eyelids, lower eyelids, or both. Rhinoplasty – Dr. Perry can perform rhinoplasty to improve the proportions of the nose, address asymmetries, and correct structural breathing issues.• Facial fat transfer – This technique uses a patient’s own harvested fat to restore volume to regions such as the cheeks, temples, or under the eyes, aiming to enhance facial fullness and smooth wrinkles.Dr. Perry notes that many patients choose to combine multiple facial procedures in order to achieve more dramatic results. For instance, a facelift and neck lift are often performed together, and eyelid surgery may be paired with a brow lift to enhance results in the upper face. He explains that when performed in tandem, these procedures can help create a more harmonious and balanced aesthetic outcome.Moreover, Dr. Perry emphasizes the importance of selecting a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon when considering facial surgery. He states that a thorough consultation can help ensure that treatment recommendations are tailored to the patient’s needs and that safety and natural-looking results remain a priority throughout the surgical process.About Charles Perry, MD, FACSBoard-certified plastic surgeon Charles Perry, MD, FACS is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and a member of several respected medical organizations, including the California Medical Association and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). He earned his medical degree from the University of Washington Medical School, followed by General and Plastic Surgery Residencies at the University of Arizona and the University of Massachusetts, respectively. In addition to performing a wide range of facial rejuvenation procedures, Dr. Perry offers transformative surgical and non-surgical treatments for the body and breasts. He is available for consultation upon availability.For more about Chrysalis Cosmetics, visit sacramentoplastics.com and facebook.com/ChrysalisCosmetics.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.sacramentoplastics.com/newsroom/sacramento-plastic-surgeon-compares-facial-rejuvenation-procedures/ ###Chrysalis Cosmetics785 University AveSacramento, CA 95825(916) 273-7435Rosemont Media

