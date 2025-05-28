TSS Solutions Appoints Joshua Cryer as CTO, VP of Engineering

Joshua Cryer

Experienced military communications leader will serve as principal driver of TSS Solutions’ advanced radar and satellite technologies.

Joshua doesn’t just understand engineering — he sees the future through it.” — Don DiFrisco, President and CEO, TSS Solutions

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management Company, has announced the appointment of Joshua Cryer as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Engineering.With nearly three decades of military communications leadership experience, Cryer will be a principal driver of TSS Solutions’ advanced radar and satellite technologies. He has served as the company’s Director of Advanced Concepts Engineering since February.“Joshua doesn’t just understand engineering — he sees the future through it,” said Don DiFrisco, TSS Solutions President and CEO. “As we invest and expand our work in next-generation technology and AI, his ability to align technical depth with strategic vision makes him exactly the leader we need.”Cryer has a distinguished career spanning elite military operations at the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, where he served as Branch Chief for Communications Research and Development, leading teams that delivered disruptive technologies for U.S. Navy SEALs and establishing his SOF-centric operational culture. His international expertise was further demonstrated during his tenure as Principal SATCOM Engineer for NATO Communications and Information Agency in Belgium, where he curated a €1.85 billion ($2.1 billion) space acquisition portfolio, followed by his role as Principal Strategy Development at L3Harris Technologies, where he drove technical and business strategy for the Communications Systems segment. Most recently, as CEO of Reticulate Micro, he led the development of breakthrough video and data compression technologies for defense and commercial markets."I am proud to join the TSS team at this evolutionary juncture, as we embrace the digital endeavor, developing and delivering disruptive digital-by-design radar and SATCOM technologies," Cryer said.Cryer holds a Post-Graduate Executive Leadership certificate from Liberty University (DBA expected 2026), a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering from ECPI University, and multiple industry-related certifications and licenses.TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world.Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Space. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.

