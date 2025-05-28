Sofema Aviation Services to Deliver Free Online Workshop on EASA Compliance Auditing – 8th July 2025

Compliance Workshop Webinar

The session explores audit planning, root cause analysis, and key attributes of effective compliance auditing within the EASA regulatory framework

SOFIA , BULGARIA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com will conduct a free-to-attend Online Compliance Workshop Webinar on Tuesday, 8th July 2025, aimed at enhancing auditing knowledge and promoting stronger performance within an EASA regulatory framework.The session is intended for aviation professionals currently engaged in compliance auditing, as well as those preparing to assume lead or senior roles. It will present key techniques, strategies, and expectations associated with high-impact compliance auditing in an EASA environment.Event Details:Location: OnlineDate: Tuesday, 8th July 2025Time: 11:00 – 13:30Free of chargeThe webinar will provide participants with insight into the distinctions between effective and exceptional auditors, covering audit planning, root cause analysis, and current EASA regulatory priorities. Practical guidance will be shared to help improve the overall effectiveness and impact of audit outcomes.Participants are invited to submit compliance auditing questions in advance, which will be addressed during the session by the expert instructor.About Sofema Aviation ServicesSofema Aviation Services (SAS) has been delivering regulatory training since 2008 and offers a flexible approach to supporting the development and optimization of Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisations (CAMO), Maintenance Organisations (AMO), and Operational Regulatory Training Objectives. With a focus on practical knowledge and competence building, SAS assists organizations in achieving and maintaining regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

