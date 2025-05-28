Intertec Systems Leads Strategic AI Dialogue with UAE Public Sector Leaders at GovAI Transformation 2025

Public sector decision-makers in the UAE converged to decode AI strategy, ecosystem innovation, and use cases to accelerate AI adoption in public services.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intertec Systems, in strategic collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), brought together senior government leaders and AI visionaries at the GovAI Transformation: Deep Tech Innovation for the Public Sector event, held at Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai on May 20, 2025. With a sharp focus on enabling the public sector’s AI-powered future, the event delivered deep, strategic, and actionable insights to drive innovation at scale.Designed as a closed-door, high-engagement gathering, the event opened with a compelling keynote from Nikhil Kothari, Executive Director at Intertec Systems, outlining a bold vision for “AI-fication” across government services. The message was clear—AI is not just a technology shift; it’s a transformation imperative that requires leadership, strategy, and ecosystem thinking.Attendees explored how AI can be harnessed for public good, with HPE’s CTO and Chief Architect, Saleh Al-Nemer, shedding light on responsible and scalable adoption of AI within public sector frameworks. The day unfolded into an insightful journey—from understanding the foundational shift required to embrace AI as an operating system, to real-world case studies of ecosystem-led transformation and innovation.One of the most impactful aspects of the event was a hands-on working session that allowed attendees to identify key AI use cases relevant to their departments and begin crafting tangible AI adoption roadmaps . The interactive exercises, facilitated by transformation leaders from Intertec and expert partners, gave participants not just a theoretical framework, but actionable momentum to begin their AI journey.The day concluded with the unveiling of the 2025 edition of “ Changing the World with Deep Tech Innovation ”, a powerful playbook by Network Science for public sector executives and CEOs ready to lead in the AI era. As the book rightly states, “The future belongs to those who recognize that AI is the CEO’s game.”“This isn’t just an event. It's a catalyst,” said Nikhil Kothari. “We’re equipping leaders not only with insights, but with the strategic tools and clarity to move forward. At Intertec, we see AI as a transformational force, enabling public sector leaders to move from ideas to real-world breakthroughs and lead boldly in an AI-first world.”The event set a new benchmark for meaningful engagement, delivering clarity, direction, and value to government leaders navigating AI-led change. With a strong emphasis on practical frameworks, ethical considerations, and collaborative innovation, the gathering empowered decision-makers to approach AI not just as an enabler, but as an operating model for the next era of governance. As governments chart their AI journeys, the insights and alliances formed at this event will serve as critical levers for sustainable, citizen-centric transformation.About Intertec SystemsEstablished in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centers and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries. . For further details, please visit www.intertecsystems.com

