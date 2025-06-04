Rhetorik Unveils Landmark Workforce Analysis: Gen Z is Reshaping the Global Workplace

Top Skills by Generation

New global data reveals Gen Z's shift toward purpose-driven, collaborative, and tech-centric careers - redefining traditional paths to success

As data scientists, we thrive on datasets that act like lenses into the labour market—where the right question reveals shifts in skills and gender patterns across generations” — Matthieu Perrodin, Data Scientist at Rhetorik

WOKINGHAM, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhetorik , a leading provider of global workforce intelligence, has released a groundbreaking analysis based on its Rhetorik360 database, revealing a striking generational divide in the professional landscape. Drawing from over 316 million professional profiles worldwide, the data shows Generation Z (born 1997–2012) steering the global workforce in bold new directions, away from conventional roles and toward creativity, collaboration, and technology.Rather than climbing the corporate ladder, Gen Z professionals are opting for careers that align with personal values, flexibility, and impact. Roles in digital marketing, software development, design, and content creation are seeing disproportionate representation from this cohort. Meanwhile, more traditional paths such as law and general management are seeing a marked decline in Gen Z interest.Soft Skills Meet Tech FluencyAmong the most cited skills in Gen Z profiles is communication, highlighting the rising value of soft skills alongside technical proficiency. Other top skills include coding, teamwork, design thinking, and AI literacy, underscoring the generation’s adaptability and collaborative orientation.A Data-Driven View of Global Workforce TrendsUnlike traditional surveys, Rhetorik’s Neuron 360 uses machine learning to analyse real, behavioural career data, capturing inferred age, gender, skill sets, and job roles across 800+ million profiles. This granular, scalable insight provides a high-resolution view of global talent trends across sectors and geographies.“As data scientists, we thrive on working with datasets that act like lenses into the labour market, where the right question can reveal anything from gender patterns in specialised roles to skill shifts across generations,” said Matthieu Perrodin, Data Scientist at Rhetorik.Generational Contrasts Across the BoardThe analysis underscores stark differences between generations:- Baby Boomers (61–79) dominate leadership and negotiation-heavy roles.- Gen X (45–60) bridges traditional management with digital fluency.- Millennials (29–44) show a hybrid skill set embracing both legacy tools and emerging technologies.- Gen Z (13–28) stands apart — driven by identity, autonomy, and impact, not hierarchy.In healthcare, for example, gender dynamics are shifting. More women are entering specialised medical fields, while caregiving and nursing are seeing a rise in male participation — highlighting a move toward more inclusive, emotionally intelligent workplace norms.Implications for Employers, Educators, and PolicymakersThe findings carry major implications for workforce strategy. Legacy frameworks for leadership, advancement, and professional development are being upended. Organisations will need to pivot toward flexible, purpose-led talent models that reflect the values and priorities of a new generation.The future of work is not on the horizon — it’s already unfolding, shaped by a generation that values purpose over hierarchy, adaptability over tradition, and multidimensional success over linear progression.To access the full analysis and visual breakdowns, click here

