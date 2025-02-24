Rhetorik Unveils 'Data for Startups' Program to Empower AI and Data-Driven Startups

Rhetorik Data for Startups

Rhetorik Data for Startups is game-changing initiative to equip early-stage and scaling startups with clean, validated, and compliant data to fuel innovation.

Our Startup Program removes the cost barrier to accessing high-quality, B2B people and company data, empowering founders to innovate, experiment, and bring their solutions to market more effectively.” — Meredith Amdur, CEO

WOKINGHAM, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhetorik , a leading provider of accurate and compliant data, proudly announces the launch of its new initiative, Rhetorik Data for Startups . This program is designed to provide startups and scale-ups, who are building B2B data-dependent applications and AI agents, with the high-quality data they need to succeed in today's competitive market.As venture capital investments continue to surge into AI-driven solutions for recruiting and marketing, the demand for clean, normalized, and validated data has never been more critical. Rhetorik Data for Startups offers a comprehensive support system to help startups navigate these data challenges effectively.Three Levels of Support:1. Rhetorik Build: Startups can receive free data credits to develop their Minimum Viable Product (MVP) or proof of concept.2. Rhetorik Launch: Heavily discounted rates and data engineering support are available to help startups get off the ground and accelerate their growth.3. Rhetorik Grow: For funded startups and scale-ups, Rhetorik offers discounted API access and Snowflake feeds to ensure seamless data integration and scalability.“At Rhetorik, we understand the challenges start-ups face when building data-driven applications,” said Rhetorik CEO, Meredith Amdur. “Our Startup Program removes the cost barrier to accessing high-quality, B2B people and company data, empowering founders to innovate, experiment, and bring their solutions to market more effectively.”Rhetorik's extensive database includes:- 830 million detailed professional profiles, encompassing skills, education, experiences, and responsibilities.- 100 million verified and compliant emails and phone numbers.- 250 million company profiles, complete with firmographic and technographic information.- 7.5 billion skills spread over 413M profilesManaging and maintaining a global database that is up-to-date, compliant, and accurate is no small feat. Rhetorik is committed to easing this burden for startups, allowing them to focus on what matters most – their product.Ready to Take Your Startup to the Next Level?Startups and scale-ups eager to leverage this exciting new program can apply now.Stay tuned for more updates and success stories from Rhetorik's Data for Startups program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.