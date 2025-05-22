Rhetorik Unveils AI-Driven Skill-Based Targeting for B2B Marketing

Target individuals with the right expertise

Rhetorik, the leader in applying AI to transform marketing data, has launched its groundbreaking AI Skill Targeting solutions designed for B2B marketers

For B2B marketers, finding the precise individuals receptive to your message has never been more critical and Rhetorik's AI Skill Targeting solutions does just that.” — Meredith Amdur, CEO at Rhetorik

WOKINGHAM, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- These advanced tools tap into Rhetorik 's proprietary global database of people, companies and technology installs, to pinpoint high value leads by analyzing billions of individuals’ skills, industry experiences and responsibilities.>Pinpoint Precision Beyond Job TitlesThis AI breakthrough enables marketers to build audiences with unmatched precision – audiences that rank the most relevant buyers and influencers for highly specific products and use cases.While traditional list building relies on often vague job titles and broad, account-level filters, Rhetorik's AI Skill Targeting adds a completely new and granular transformational data dimension.Advanced algorithms evaluate billions of attributes in addition to job titles (e.g., skills, experiences, functional expertise, role seniority, budget responsibility, certifications, demonstrated knowledge, and technical background) across more than 800 million professional profiles. This allows businesses to target individuals – people who are not just decision-makers by title, but who possess the expertise, knowledge, and technical background most relevant to the products or services being offered.“For B2B marketers, finding the precise individuals receptive to your message has never been more critical,” said Meredith Amdur, CEO of Rhetorik, “and a job title alone does not achieve this. Our AI Skill Targeting solutions offer a smarter way to find more leads, with greater precision and with more speed than traditional methods. We bring the power of talent analytics and precision recruiting tools to B2B marketing, helping businesses find the people most likely to engage with their message, and a new way to score high propensity accounts based on their workforce’s underlying skills and technographic profile.”>How AI Skill Targeting WorksAt the heart of AI Skill Targeting is Rhetorik's proprietary SkillGraph— a ranked database that goes far beyond conventional datapoints and filters. This in-depth understanding and lead scoring process enables marketers to pinpoint qualified prospects – and downgrade inappropriate prospects -- more effectively.For instance, a digital manufacturing client faced challenges finding and reaching their ideal audience. Many key engineers were listed under vague job titles like “Project Manager.” Using AI Skill Targeting, Rhetorik reached deep into the proprietary global database to identify these individuals based on their expertise and familiarity with the company’s technology. The result? Higher engagement rates and significantly improved campaign performance.“With Rhetorik, we uncovered digital manufacturing engineers who weren’t visible to us based on their job titles alone,” said Ken Urquhart, PhD, Global Vice President, 5G Strategy at ZScaler. “This approach allowed us to connect with individuals far more likely to engage with our campaigns, driving better results overall.”>Transform Your B2B Marketing StrategyWhether someone is marketing advanced technology, SaaS solutions, or specialized services, Rhetorik’s innovative tool makes it easier to find and engage the RIGHT audience at scale. With AI-driven scale and precision, Rhetorik clients can:• Build more effective campaign targets• Increase engagement rates• Drive higher conversionsDiscover a smarter way to find the RIGHT people with Rhetorik’s AI Skill Targeting tools. Visit rhetorik.com to learn more or request a demo here.>About RhetorikRhetorik Ltd. is a global data services company - dedicated to enabling organisations to identify new audiences, build cutting-edge applications, and drive new business on an international scale. With a focus on data quality, compliance, and innovation, Rhetorik empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their information assets and drive impactful results.

