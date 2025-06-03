ShakerShutters.com Secures Round B Financing for Business Growth

Leading Exterior Shutter Manufacturer Continues Accelerated Growth

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShakerShutters.com (“SHAKER”), the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters in the US, has secured Round B growth capital funding from TAPROOT Equity Funds, LLC (“TAPROOT”) to expand its production, paint and distribution operations. “This investment from TAPROOT allows us to expand our production capacity and to also build a high-capacity paint facility to increase output. From a production standpoint, the most time-demanding component for us is the painting process. By expanding our paint facility, we can increase capacity while decreasing production times for both our direct-to-consumer and dealer orders. This is a win-win for both us and our customers.”, says Joe Patterson, SVP of Operations at SHAKER.

The TAPROOT team was equally excited about the opportunities presented by this round of funding. “We’ve been a financial and operational partner with SHAKER for several years now and the company continues to be one of our best performing portfolio companies. We love what SHAKER is doing in the marketplace and are fully confident in the leadership team to continue to accelerate growth over the next few years”, says TAPROOT Portfolio Manager, Jeff Boyles. Currently, SHAKER manufacturers and ships shutters throughout the US and services both residential and commercial projects.

About SHAKER: Since its founding in 2017, SHAKER has grown to become the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters for residential projects. In 2020, the company expanded its direct-to-consumer division to provide high-end exterior shutters to homeowners, at factory direct pricing, shipped directly from its Georgia-based production facility. Requests for information about the company should be directed to inquiries@shakershutters.com.

About TAPROOT: Focused primarily on first stage growth businesses, TAPROOT was founded with the goal of identifying successful early-stage businesses and helping provide capital to meet growth demands. The investment group also looks to partner with businesses that are manufacturing ‘made in the USA’ products that are sold direct to consumer and are value/equity building assets. Creating new US-based jobs to help grow the domestic economy is a core focus of the firm. Requests for information should be directed to press@taprootfunds.com.

