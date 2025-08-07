ShakerShutters.com Launches New Home Design Consulting Division

Premier shutter manufacturer now offering professional design services to homeowners

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShakerShutters.com (“SHAKER”), the leading manufacturer of premium exterior shutters in the US, has partnered with Your Place Designs, an Atlanta-based home design and consulting firm, to launch its new “Home Insights” design consulting services. The Home Insights platform will provide SHAKER customers with access to leading design consultants to help create beautiful and innovative exterior design features for both residential and commercial properties. “We often get requests from customers with home design questions as they are going through the selection process for new exterior shutters. By partnering with Your Place Designs through the new Home Insights platform, we can now connect the shutter purchase with other home exterior enhancements to make sure that the finished product is eye-catching and seamless for the homeowner. Creating beautiful homes is at the heart of our business, and this partnership with Your Place Designs solidifies that commitment to our customers”, says Joe Patterson, SVP of Operations at SHAKER.

About SHAKER: Since its founding in 2017, SHAKER has grown to become the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters for residential projects. In 2020, the company expanded its direct-to-consumer division to provide high-end exterior shutters to homeowners, at factory direct pricing, shipped directly from its Georgia-based production facility. Requests for information about the company should be directed to inquiries@shakershutters.com.

