ShakerShutters.com Opens New Distribution Center in Coweta County, GA

ShakerShutters.com expands its footprint in the Atlanta metropolitan area

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShakerShutters.com (“SHAKER”), the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters in the US, has opened a new distribution center in Coweta County GA, which is located in the southern part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. Plans to open this facility were originally slated for late 2023 but were pushed back to 2025. “Originally we planned to open this distribution center in 2023 to support the accelerated growth we experienced from 2021 to 2023, but weren’t able to complete construction until January 2025”, says Joe Patterson, SVP of Operations at SHAKER. “The delay proved beneficial in the long run as it allowed us to modify the scope of the project to add an additional 3000 square feet to the facility”, added Patterson. The change in project scope also allowed for space to be added for shutter fabrication, expanding production capacity for the company. The facility is projected to add up to 20 new jobs to the local economy, furthering SHAKER’s commitment to making all its products in America while providing good, high paying jobs for American workers.

About SHAKER: Since its founding in 2017, SHAKER has grown to become the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters for residential projects. In 2020, the company expanded its direct-to-consumer division to provide high-end exterior shutters to homeowners, at factory direct pricing, shipped directly from its Georgia-based production facility. Requests for information about the company should be directed to inquiries@shakershutters.com.

