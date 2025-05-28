ZIMEC 2026: The Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference Returns for its 13th Edition from 25 to 26 March 2026

13th Edition ZIMEC from 25 to 26 March 2026

The ZIMEC 2026 returns to Zambia’s Copperbelt on 25–26 March at Garden Court Hotel, Kitwe, for its 13th edition in the heart of the mining region.

KITWE, COPPERBELT PROVINCE, ZAMBIA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition ZIMEC ) will make a much-anticipated return to the Zambian Copperbelt with its 13th edition set to run from the 25th to the 26th of March 2026 at the Garden Court Hotel in the mining city of Kitwe. Held under the High Patronage of The President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, the event is the largest and most established mining and energy industry event in the country convening national, regional, and international stakeholders. The previous edition was headlined by Zambia’s Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Honourable Paul Kabuswe who officially opened the event on behalf of the President playing host to over 400 government leaders, corporate executives, investors, thought leaders and exhibitors from some 20 countries as well as over 70 esteemed industry speakers for 2 days of engaging debate and high-level networking.ZIMEC 2026 is proudly organised in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, the Ministry of Energy, the Zambia Development Agency, the Industrial Development Corporation and the Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies (AZMEC) among others. The event will run under the theme “Promoting Responsible Investment and Partnerships to Sustainably Grow Zambia’s Mining and Energy Sectors” showcasing Zambia’s bold determination to grow its mining and energy sectors responsibly with due regard for high standards in environmental, social and governance practices.More than 400 delegates from across the globe are expected to hear from eminent local, regional and international expert speakers and industry leaders addressing key topics including:• Responsible Investment: How investors in Zambia’s thriving mining and energy sectors can attain a sustainable social licence to operate by upholding transparency and accountability in their processes and operations.• Ensuring affordable access: The reforms vital in creating a competitive local energy market to expand clean energy generation, transmission and distribution• Accelerating mineral discovery: Tools for de-risking exploration and how to leverage technology to advance the search for minerals while supporting the formalisation of the Artisanal and Small scale Mining sub sector (ASM).• Powering green growth: Crafting joint solutions for an integrated, decarbonised mining energy system across the entire value chain from mine to market.• Promoting responsible production: Strategies and partnerships for accelerating sustainable copper output to 3 million tonnes per annum.• Investment ready infrastructure projects: How to successfully structure innovative finance strategies for resource and infrastructure development.• Smart ESG solutions: Proven and emerging innovative approaches for achieving environmental, social and governance excellence in the mining and energy sectors.• Building competitive in-country value chains: How Zambia can leverage its local content roadmap and mineral beneficiation to achieve industrial development and promote region integration.ZIMEC 2025 will be a packed programme complete with an international exhibition co-located with the main conference drawing national, regional and global companies showcasing relevant practical solutions and innovations driving industry progress and meeting key market needs. Along with technical content and workshops delegates can expect to learn, network and socialise with like-minded professionals drawn from all key industry verticals, organisational type and professions including CEOs, investors, mine managers, finance executives, plant managers and senior leaders of government and multilateral organisations.ZIMEC has a proud track record of providing leading industry companies with an unrivalled platform to gain strategic exposure and to pursue partnerships and other business development goals in Zambia and the region through sponsorship and thought leadership speaking engagements.For more information about the event, including registration details and the full agenda, please visit https://zimeczambia.com/ . About AME Trade Ltd:We are a leading independent company empowering trade development & investments through the organization of conferences & trade events, along with complimentary valuable business intelligence reports, capacity building training programs and digital connect marketing services. Our knowledge and experience of organizing events in developing countries is second to none. We possess more than 20 years of working experience in 29 countries. We understand and respect the individual needs of our partners in each one. The aim of our events, reports, trainings, and webinars is to educate, innovate, and enable you to establish meaningful business connections in these rapidly developing and dynamic African markets.

