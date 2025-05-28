ZUGU Celebrates 15 Years of Innovation with the Launch of Its Most Advanced iPad Case Yet

ZUGU celebrates 15 years of business by releasing a new 360 iPad case, with side-by-side viewing for iPad and iPhone.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a single sketch in a garage has become one of the most respected names in iPad protection. This year, ZUGU celebrates 15 years of relentless innovation, customer obsession, and uncompromising design, marked by the launch of its most ambitious product yet: the ZUGU 360 Case Founded by Tim Angel in 2010, ZUGU’s story is one of resilience and relentless refinement. From shipping its first cases from a spare bedroom to becoming a global brand with over 2 million cases sold, ZUGU’s success has always been driven by one mission: build the best iPad case possible.The new 360 Case represents the pinnacle of that mission.“This is the case we always wanted to build,” said Angel. “Everything we’ve learned, every piece of customer feedback, every manufacturing improvement, every failure, it all led to this.”A Decade and a Half of R&DThe 360 Case is a first-of-its-kind product that reflects the company’s roots in thoughtful, functional design. It introduces both vertical and horizontal stand modes, MagSafe compatibility, and an all-new “side by side” viewing mode for iPad and iPhone — a trio of features that no other case on the market currently offers in a single package.To achieve this, ZUGU didn’t just update its tooling — it built a new factory, engineered custom machinery, and developed a proprietary fiberglass blend that’s lighter and tougher than anything else in the category.“We had to break our own rules,” Angel said. “We weren’t just chasing a new feature; we were building a new foundation for the next generation of iPad users.”The Evolution of a Mission-Driven BrandSince its earliest days, ZUGU has made a name by doing what other casemakers wouldn’t: sweating the small stuff. Fit. Feel. Finish. Function. The 360 Case continues this tradition, reflecting 15 years of listening to customer reviews, field-testing prototypes, and fine-tuning what a case can — and should — do.The launch also kicks off a season of celebration for ZUGU, with two more product drops on the horizon:- ZUGU Kids Case — Built to endure the real-world chaos of spills, drops, and snack attacks.- Limited Edition Sand Color — Featuring a never-before-seen matching bumper design.But the message behind the milestone is clear: ZUGU isn’t here to follow trends. It’s here to set new ones.“This isn’t just about making great cases,” Angel added. “It’s about making things better for our team, for our customers, and for anyone who uses an iPad to work, create, or learn.”The ZUGU 360 Case is available to pre-order now at zugucase.com, with more anniversary content and behind-the-scenes features coming soon across the brand’s digital channels.ZUGU’s Mission to Give BackAt ZUGU, crafting premium iPad cases is only part of the story. The company is equally passionate about creating positive change. Every purchase contributes to that mission, with 10% of all profits donated year-round to Children International, a global nonprofit working to end the cycle of poverty and uplift children through education, healthcare, and community support.So far, ZUGU has donated over $1 million to the charity. So when you choose ZUGU, you’re not just protecting your iPad but also helping create brighter futures for children worldwide.

