Puzzle-Solving Special Mission 'The Great Ramen Operation!' Launches at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

The latest ninja village special mission shows a glimpse into the daily life of the Uzumaki family

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at Nijigen no Mori, an anime theme park located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has launched a special limited-time puzzle game event titled "The Great Ramen Operation!", being held from June 28, 2025 to January 11, 2026. This 25th installment of "Special Missions" at the attraction features the Uzumaki family—Naruto, Hinata, and their children Boruto and Himawari—as the central characters. Set during a tranquil day before the events that shape their destinies, the story follows the family as they work together to decode a secret recipe from Ichiraku Ramen in celebration of Himawari’s birthday.

The puzzle game offers participants the opportunity to engage with an original narrative that highlights the everyday life and close-knit bonds of the Uzumaki family. Visitors can experience a new mission within Shinobi-Zato, blending mystery-solving elements with a heartwarming story set in the world of NARUTO and BORUTO.

In conjunction with this special mission, a new line of limited edition merchandise featuring original illustrations of the Uzumaki family has been released. Items include acrylic stands, keychains, pin badges, mini towels, and more. These exclusive products are available only at Shinobi-Zato.

■Overview: Special Mission "The Great Ramen Operation!"

Event Period: June 28 (Sat), 2025 – January 11 (Sun), 2026

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM (last entry 8:00 PM)

Details: This is the 25th installment in the series of special puzzle events held at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato. Participants can enjoy an original story featuring characters from NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS while engaging in a themed puzzle-solving experience. The latest mission is based on the world of BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS and centers on a newly developed storyline featuring all four members of the Uzumaki family. Participants will solve puzzles while experiencing a narrative that highlights the bonds within the family. Those who take part in the mission will receive one randomly selected acrylic keychain featuring newly illustrated characters.

Participation Fee: ¥1,500 (tax included, separate admission ticket to the attraction required)

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■Overview: New Merchandise

Sales Launch: June 28 (Sat), 2025

Location: Konoha Shop, inside the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction area (entry to attraction area requires admission ticket)

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

