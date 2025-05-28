Roger Spitz Delivers Acclaimed Keynotes in Washington D.C. as Part of 2025 Global Speaking Tour

Roger Spitz Keynote Talk at the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) in Washington D.C. Futurist Roger Spitz Book Signing at Edison Electric Institute's Global Electrification Forum (May 2025, Washington D.C.) Award-winning ‘Disrupt With Impact’ by bestselling author Roger Spitz, Washington D.C. Keynote

Leading Futurist’s Insights on Strategic Foresight, AI, and Anticipatory Leadership Resonate with Influential Organizations in the Nation's Capital

A world-leading authority in strategic foresight, Roger Spitz’s insights and book Disrupt With Impact offer key strategies for navigating the disruptions & opportunities inherent in our energy futures” — Lawrence Jones, SVP, EEI International Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top-ranked futurist and bestselling author Roger Spitz brought his acclaimed 2025 “Call to Impact Global Speaking Tour” to Washington D.C. this May, inspiring leaders at top institutions shaping the future of energy, technology, and policy.

During his visit, Spitz addressed audiences at Edison Electric Institute (EEI), Global Electrification Forum (GEF), IBM Center for the Business of Government, Toffler Associates, The Aerospace Corporation, and the Association of Power Utilities of Africa. Spitz also held a book signing at Politics and Prose Bookstore, for his latest award-winning book “Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World”.

FORESIGHT FOR AN UNPREDICTABLE ENERGY FUTURE

At the Global Electrification Forum (GEF) hosted by EEI, Spitz delivered a keynote titled “Connecting Interdependent Energy Futures in a Deeply Unpredictable World”. Audiences learned how to apply futures thinking to an increasingly interconnected energy landscape in a world of shifting paradigms.

Spitz’s keynote addressed:

• Foresight strategies for navigating the systemic disruptions and opportunities shaping our energy futures.

• Anticipatory leadership, systems innovation, and global ecosystem collaboration as enablers for sustainable futures.

• Frameworks for addressing the degrees of uncertainty in today’s unpredictable, complex, and interconnected world.

Now in its 9th year, GEF brings together thought leaders and practitioners to explore electrification as a pathway to sustainable development and climate resilience. EEI represents U.S. investor-owned electric companies, with 70 global affiliates and over 250 associate members worldwide.

“It was especially meaningful to speak at this year’s Edison Electric Institute GEF, where the conversation around our shared energy future has never been more urgent,” said Spitz. “I’m honored that EEI distributed special editions of my book to all attendees, reinforcing the importance of strategic foresight, future-preparedness, and resiliency in these unpredictable times.”

Spitz’s Washington D.C. appearances marked a pivotal moment in his global tour, reinforcing his role as a catalytic voice for shaping our futures with informed optimism, agency, and resilience.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS ON SPITZ’S KEYNOTE SPEAKING

Recognized globally as a top futurist keynote speaker, Spitz’s 2025 speaking tour features “The Visionary Trilogy” - a signature keynote framework designed to rethink your mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership:

• The Mindset Shift – Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World

• The Intelligence Shift – Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI

• The Leadership Shift – Inspire Transformational Futures

With a track record of delivering hundreds of keynotes to over 100,000 global leaders across 30+ countries, Roger Spitz’s insights are highly sought-after by organizations looking for unique perspectives on decision-making in unpredictability.



ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is a world-leading authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and the future of decision-making. With a distinguished career in investment banking, he served as Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, advising on transactions exceeding $25 billion. Spitz is President of Techistential, a strategic foresight practice advising CEOs, boards, and investors on creating sustainable value. As Founding Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute and Expert Advisor to The World Economic Forum’s Global Foresight Network, Spitz leads initiatives that redefine leadership in an unpredictable world. His global influence includes roles with venture capital funds, and board positions with The Indian Society of Artificial Intelligence and Brazil’s Lux Carbon Standard shaping the future of investments, technology, and climate resilience. A renowned expert on AI, Spitz coined the term ‘Techistentialism’ and is a recognized authority on the future of strategic decision-making. With significant contributions to the foresight field, Roger is a bestselling author of the award-winning ‘Disrupt With Impact’ and the acclaimed series ‘The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption.’ Fluent in English and French, he has lived across three continents, with his globally adopted frameworks featured in top publications worldwide. A top-ranked futurist keynote speaker, Roger has captivated audiences in over 30 countries for more than a decade.

