ALLATRA Strengthens Vatican Ties: Private Audience with Pope Leo XIV and Global Governance Conference

Audience with Pope Leo XIV for the CAPP Foundation Members. May 17, 2025. Photo credit: © Vatican Media Pope Francis and ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova. Vatican, June 2024. Photo credit: © Vatican Media Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova, May 16, 2025 Professor Paolo Garonna, Dr. Egon Cholakian, Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova at the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation International Conference, May 15, 2025

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Representatives of the ALLATRA International Public Movement (IPM), Dr. A. Egon Cholakian and Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova, took part this month in high-level events at the Vatican, including a private audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and participation in an international conference focused on global polarization and ethical governance.In His address to conference participants, Pope Leo XIV emphasized the need to "build bridges—through dialogue, through encounter—uniting all people to be one people, always in peace." The Holy Father highlighted the current "polycrisis" era marked by wars, climate crisis, inequality, migration issues, and technological disruption, encouraging the application of Church social doctrine to facilitate dialogue between science and conscience. His Holiness reminded participants that such unity “is not something spontaneous or improvised. Rather, it requires a combination of both grace and freedom.”Following this historic occasion, Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA IPM, personally presented the Vatican Office with the organization’s latest report: “Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis.” This gesture reaffirmed ALLATRA’s ongoing commitment to the protection of life on Earth, inspired by the blessing received from Pope Francis in 2024 . ALLATRA continues its internationally recognized work in the study of natural disasters and the promotion of global scientific cooperation.During the conference, Maryna Ovtsynova also had the honor of presenting the report of ALLATRA to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, along with a letter of gratitude from ALLATRA volunteers. Cardinal Pietro Parolin addressed Ms. Ovtsynova with inspiring words, stating, “I encourage you and your organization to work for the whole world.”As part of the visit, Maryna Ovtsynova also presented a diplomatic initiative for interinstitutional alliance and cooperation to Mr. Oliver Galea, Secretary General of the Centesimus Annus – Pro Pontifice Foundation (FCAPP). This effort was carried out within the framework of Sustainable Development Goal 17 (SDG 17) and the social principles of Rerum Novarum, the encyclical by Pope Leo XIII, whose legacy has been reaffirmed by Pope Leo XIV. The initiative is also grounded in the encyclical Laudato Si’, which addresses the impact of climate change and geodynamic phenomena on our common home, along with their economic, social, and productive implications. The proposal aims to foster research and analysis on contemporary ethical, social, and economic issues, generating synergies among institutions committed to integral human development.As part of the initiatives presented to the Vatican’s scientific academies, the Bolivian Catholic University (UCB) was included in the proposal, based on the academic and scientific cooperation agreement it maintains with ALLATRA IPM and the Creative Society project.These diplomatic and interinstitutional efforts were driven by José Ríos, representative and coordinator of ALLATRA IPM and the Creative Society in Bolivia, in collaboration with the coordination teams led by Grecia Paola Molina.In parallel, Dr. A. Egon Cholakian, a registered federal lobbyist in the United States and representative of ALLATRA, participated as a featured speaker at the General Assembly and International Conference of the Centesimus Annus – Pro Pontifice Foundation (CAPP). The event, chaired by Professor Paolo Garonna under the auspices of the Vatican Secretariat of State, focused on the theme: “Overcoming Polarization and Rebuilding Global Governance: Ethical Foundations.” The conference brought together Catholic and civil leaders from around the world in a call to renew ethical commitments in the face of deep global divisions. Dr. Cholakian contributed his insights to this international dialogue, drawing from ALLATRA’s experience and vision.These events and collaborations reinforce ALLATRA IPM’s mission to address global challenges through ethics, science, and international cooperation—reaffirming its commitment to life, justice, freedom, and democracy.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization that conducts large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental transformation. It is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters and its active role in advancing international scientific cooperation. In addition, ALLATRA is dedicated to the protection and defense of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

