Derby Barracks - DUI Crash and other charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5002792
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025 0137 hours
STREET: VT Route 14
TOWN: Irasburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dalton Moore
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Unoccupied
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received multiple 911 calls of a dispute between multiple individuals, and a subsequent motor vehicle crash that occurred at a residence on VT Route 14 near Mill Road in the Town of Irasburg VT.
Responding Troopers observed a GMC truck crashed into a parked car at the residence. The operator of the GMC was determined to be Dalton Moore, 23 of Brownington, VT, who was located at a neighboring residence. Investigation revealed that while intoxicated at a gathering at the residence, Moore left in the GMC truck on VT Route 14, driving off the roadway in multiple locations and then returned to the residence and crashed into a parked car in the driveway, a 2010 Subaru Impreza. No injuries were reported from the crash.
Moore was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, and while in custody committed further violations of unlawful mischief for damaging the VSP cruiser he was secured in and disorderly conduct. Moore was transported to the Newport Police Department whose officers assisted in processing. Moore was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 6/10/2025 at 8:30AM.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing and further charges are expected.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2025 0830AM
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
