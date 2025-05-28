Derby Barracks - DUI Crash and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5002792

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025 0137 hours

STREET: VT Route 14

TOWN: Irasburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dalton Moore

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Unoccupied

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received multiple 911 calls of a dispute between multiple individuals, and a subsequent motor vehicle crash that occurred at a residence on VT Route 14 near Mill Road in the Town of Irasburg VT.

Responding Troopers observed a GMC truck crashed into a parked car at the residence. The operator of the GMC was determined to be Dalton Moore, 23 of Brownington, VT, who was located at a neighboring residence. Investigation revealed that while intoxicated at a gathering at the residence, Moore left in the GMC truck on VT Route 14, driving off the roadway in multiple locations and then returned to the residence and crashed into a parked car in the driveway, a 2010 Subaru Impreza. No injuries were reported from the crash.

Moore was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, and while in custody committed further violations of unlawful mischief for damaging the VSP cruiser he was secured in and disorderly conduct. Moore was transported to the Newport Police Department whose officers assisted in processing. Moore was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 6/10/2025 at 8:30AM.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing and further charges are expected.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2025 0830AM

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov