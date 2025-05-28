Jaexlynne at the 2025 AMAs, owning the moment with her signature edge—holding the red heels that symbolize rock’s fearless comeback.

While Rock's Influence is Overlooked at the AMAs, Jaexlynne protests.

Awards shows are a reflection of where we are, but not where we’re going. The future of music is limitless, and I’m excited to be part of that evolution.” — Jaexlynne

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock’s Absence at the AMAs Noted as JAEXLYNNE Highlights Genre with Visual Statement

At the 2024 American Music Awards, 17-year-old South African musician Jaexlynne brought attention to the event not through a performance, but through her presence on the red carpet. Wearing a cropped dress shirt, skinny tie, and platform heels, her look drew from early-2000s punk-pop fashion and referenced a genre that was notably underrepresented during the show: rock.

“Rock has been ghosted at the award shows lately,” she said during a brief interview at the event. “So I wore the ghost. Loudly.”

This year’s AMAs continued a trend seen in recent years where rock music, once a dominant force in mainstream music recognition, received little attention compared to pop, hip-hop, and R&B. No rock artists were among the major performance slots, and the genre had minimal visibility in major award categories.

Jaexlynne’s appearance, though not part of the official program, was widely discussed online. Her outfit and comments were interpreted by some as a critique of the industry's shifting focus away from traditional rock categories.

In interviews following the event, Jaexlynne stated that her intention was to visually represent a genre she feels is being overlooked. Her comments and styling contributed to a broader conversation around the role of genre diversity in major music award shows.

Jaexlynne, who is currently preparing to release her debut album has been vocal about her interest in preserving the identity of rock music. Her debut single, 1959, released independently online, includes lyrics addressing social expectations and conformity. The song includes the line, “Good thing this ain't 1959, where good girls don't speak up they stay in line,” which she has described as a reflection on outdated norms.

While Jaexlynne did not perform at the AMAs, her red carpet appearance prompted reactions from both viewers and media commentators, particularly those who have noted rock’s declining representation at major award ceremonies. Online discussions following the event included renewed questions about whether award shows are maintaining genre balance and how artists from less featured genres continue to engage with mainstream platforms.

“Rock’s not about being safe,” she said. “It’s about doing something that feels real. It’s not about fitting into a box.”

Her remarks echoed sentiments expressed by others in the industry who have pointed to a growing gap between what is popular in mainstream awards and what is resonating in niche or independent music spaces. Some observers see Jaexlynne’s appearance as part of a wider shift, where younger artists engage with award platforms not only as recipients but as participants in broader cultural discussions.

According to sources involved in her upcoming album will focus on themes of personal resistance and critique of social norms, with production leaning toward live instrumentation rather than synthesized arrangements. No official release date has been announced.

Producers working on the project have compared her influences to various rock subgenres, but emphasize that the sound is meant to reflect current concerns rather than reproduce past eras.

While the AMAs largely maintained a focus on contemporary pop and crossover hits, Jaexlynne’s presence offered a reminder of rock’s continued cultural relevance, even if its presence onstage is minimal. Her appearance did not go unnoticed by fans of the genre who are watching how rock adapts and survives within the modern music industry.

The 2024 American Music Awards concluded without major recognition for rock, but Jaexlynne’s appearance suggested that, at least for some artists, the conversation about representation is still ongoing.

