Romanian Pop Diva Anamaria Ferentz Releases new hit single ‘Christmas is near’

Maybe this time my dreams come true, This December will bring me you.” — AnaMAria

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you're spending Christmas with a loved one, close family, friends or even a beloved pet, Christmas is near!

This means it is time to get in the mood of the Festive Spirit and start compiling that Xmas playlist featuring the latest and greatest artists from around the world with their hot takes on music to play under the mistletoe for a cheeky Xmas XXO.

This is an invitation to cherish these special Christmas moments. On a once melodic and moody song, Anamaria Ferentz addresses poignant themes of loneliness and a desperation to spend Christmas with her lover.

With lines like “I don’t want to spend another year alone” and “Maybe this time my dreams come true, This December will bring me you”, Anamaria Ferentz’s lyrical prowess whispers of a music career that has perhaps meant she has had to forego conventional love for starry-eyed singing success.

Hailing from the town of Bacău in Romania, Anamaria has traveled a long way to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, from where she recently posted on Instagram about her latest single 'Christmas is near'.

And to watch her post and hear Anamaria talk about how that loved one can even be a snake (!) is to get an understanding of her cheeky humor, abundant talent, and infectious spirit. In fact, the video for 'Christmas is near' will feature her own beloved dog, 'Supai'.

Not content to be anything less than entirely original, Anamaria's talent as a creative force is widely respected.

Passionate about making music from a young age, Anamaria Ferentz first found fame with the acclaimed dance group DEMMO – releasing four successful albums in an 8-year period.

Then, under the name AMF (her initials), she launched her solo career, leading to a notable appearance in the critically acclaimed movie comedy 'The Concert' (IMDb score: 7.5).

With a university degree in music pedagogy, Anamaria Ferentz's musical intelligence knows no bounds.

And it takes a special blend of musical smarts and charisma to create songs like ‘Christmas is near’.

The hit festive season song reverberates with her powerful voice and a mood that makes those blissful want to grab that special someone and lean in under the mistletoe for a kiss... okay, maybe NOT if that special someone is your pet snake!

‘Christmas is near’ is available NOW on all streaming platforms.

Be sure to watch the video too for a closer look at her dog 'Supai' - and to see what all the fuss is about with this Romanian pop sensation that is taking the US by storm.

From Romania to Rodeo Drive With Love, Baby! Christmas is near. Come and get it!

For media inquiries, interviews, or promotional requests, please contact:

Anamaria Ferentz (@anamariaferentz_)