Trickster - Silent Night Trickster Christmas Logo

‘Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’ fuses two well-known Xmas songs with a feel-good symphonic that would have David Foster dancing on the table.

A breath of fresh air!” — David Foster

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This mashup of nostalgia and new musical ideas comes just in time for the holidays - and spiked egg nog. Trickster releases ‘Silent Night’ vs ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’ with both an old Hollywood swing & fresh holiday twist.

Produced by Richard Flack (Joe Strummer, Florence and the Machine) and Trickster himself, the traditional seasonal favorites were fused at London recording studios Angel and RAK, and mixed at Abbey Road. Featuring the Grammy® Award-winning vocal group The Swingles, a stunning big band and string section arranged and orchestrated by the brilliant Callum Au (Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé), producer Guy Chambers (Robbie Williams) is also associated with the project.

Following the online success of his previous single ‘Still Kicking’ – 1.5M YouTube views and counting! – Trickster (real name Juergen Pichler) is multi faceted, jumping from genre to genre and from sound to sound, working with the smartest musical minds and talent to bring his eclectic electro, rock, pop, swinging Big Band sound to life in the best possible way.

The Mistletoe Mashup combines the favorite holiday familiars with an upbeat seasonal swing.

‘Silent Night’ vs ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’ is available NOW on all streaming platforms.

For media inquiries, interviews, or promotional requests, please contact (below):

Trickster - Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town