With BevBoost, we finally found a way to deliver that ‘just canned at the brewery’ experience, every time you pop the tab. This could change how the whole industry thinks about freshness.” — Matt Cutter

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BevBoost Poised to Revolutionize Beverage Industry With New Technology

Colorado Company’s Innovative Widgets Will Appear in Select Beers in June

BevBoost, the company with roots in the Colorado craft brewing scene and an idea poised to transform the global beverage industry, announced today that it will unveil its revolutionary new technology in select beers beginning next month.

Founded in 2023 in Boulder, BevBoost is the brainchild of industry veteran and craft beer visionary Matt Cutter, the founder of the award-winning Upslope Brewing Company. While working on a solution to preserve the intense hoppiness of a fresh-brewed IPA, Cutter conceptualized a device that could infuse hop extract into beer at the exact time of consumption. The idea was an immediate success in small tests at Upslope, and that device is now a patented dual-chambered widget that can be inserted into any aluminum can at the point of manufacturing, with huge implications for a global canned alcohol beverage market valued at over $57 billion.

BevBoost is a food-safe, recyclable insert that holds fresh flavor compounds, functional ingredients, vitamins or even mood-enhancing additives such as THC and CBD, and unleashes them right when a carbonated drink is cracked open. It requires no shaking, no refrigeration tricks, and no compromise in shelf life. BevBoost is compatible with existing canning infrastructure, offering beverage brands a plug-and-play path to innovation.



“I’ve chased the taste of a fresh IPA in a can for years—and no one had cracked it,” Cutter said. “With BevBoost, we finally found a way to deliver that ‘just canned at the brewery’ experience, every time you pop the tab. This could change how the whole industry thinks about freshness.”

BevBoost’s widgets are highly customizable and allow craft beverage manufacturers to differentiate themselves with enticing concentrate combinations, but the widgets also offer some of the largest beverage brands in the world a solution to costly product waste. The widgets can be installed seamlessly into existing product lines so that beverages taste and smell fresh even after they've been on the shelves for months, saving billions of dollars annually in product loss due to flavor and quality degradation caused by oxidation.

“We think BevBoost has the potential to reshape how drinks are made, stored, and enjoyed across the beverage industry.” Cutter said. “We didn’t just create a new beer. We’re inventing the beginning of a new category of beverages.”

Cutter leads a team of entrepreneurs and innovators at BevBoost that also includes Chief Operating Officer Steve Savage, who in 1990 co-founded Eco-Products and grew it into a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions.

“I see a lot of business ideas, but BevBoost instantly stood out when Matt told me about it,” Savage said. “It’s rare to find a solution that makes a beverage taste better and last longer, and is also cost neutral. This launch is just the beginning of what’s possible. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

The limited-release Hop-Boosted IPA features a fresh boost of cascade hop extract and will be available at Upslope's Flatiron Park Tap Rooms beginning June 4, and at select Colorado retailers shortly thereafter.

About BevBoost

At BevBoost, we instantly transform everyday beverages into extraordinary experiences with leading-edge devices and solutions. Founded in Boulder, Colo., BevBoost is poised to transform the beverage industry with a patented dual-chamber widget that creates a uniquely fresh and premium beverage experience. Learn more at bevboost.com.

