Epic Water Filters Launches Pure XP Pitcher Filter, Redefining What Clean Water Can Be

PALMETTO, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Water Filters announced today the official launch of the Pure XP Pitcher and Pure XP Filter, marking one of the biggest and most advanced product launches in the company’s history. This filter is NSF certified and proudly made in the U.S.A from their own NSF certified facility. The Pure XP represents a major leap forward in water filtration performance, sustainability, and microbiological protection.

Manufactured in Florida, the Pure XP Filter is powered by the company’s patented CoreXchange™ dual-layer filtration technology, delivering superior contaminant reduction with faster flow and significantly less plastic waste.

Next-Generation Filtration, Built In-House

Unlike conventional water filters, the Pure XP Filter is designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in Epic’s in-house NSF-certified facility, a rare distinction in the water filtration industry. Epic’s premium filtration media is sourced from the United States and Japan, ensuring consistent quality, traceability, and performance across its product line.

Certified to NSF Standard 42 for material safety and independently tested to NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53, 401, P231, and P473, the Pure XP Filter reduces a wide range of tap water contaminants, including PFAS, fluoride, lead, chlorine, pharmaceuticals, microplastics, parasites, and bacteria, with new microbiological protection not found in Epic’s previous Pure Filter.

Patented Dual-Layer CoreXchange™ Technology

At the heart of the Pure XP is Epic’s patented CoreXchange™ filter architecture, featuring:

A nano-fiber outer filtration layer designed to capture microbiological contaminants.

An internal carbon fiber block layer for chemical, heavy metal, and taste/odor reduction.

This dual-layer system provides sub-micron filtration, removing up to 99.9% of contaminants while delivering improved flow performance in gravity-fed systems.

Proven Filtration Performance

Independent laboratory testing confirms reduction rates of:

99.99% bacteria

99.9% parasites

99.9% PFAS (“forever chemicals”)

99.2% fluoride

99.9% lead, arsenic, chlorine, microplastics, and turbidity

Each filter is rigorously tested for a 100-gallon capacity, providing 3–4 months of clean, safe drinking water for everyday use, travel, or emergency preparedness.

A Breakthrough in Sustainability

The Pure XP introduces a brand-new patented filter design that allows users to keep the outer casing and replace only the inner filter cartridge.

This innovation:

Reduces plastic waste by eliminating the need to replace the entire filter casing.

Prevents 1,000+ single-use plastic bottles from entering landfills and oceans.

Lowers refill costs compared to previous designs.

All materials are 100% BPA- and BPS-free. The pitchers are crafted from medical-grade Tritan™, and the filters are made with food-safe polypropylene, so neither the pitcher nor the filter will ever compromise your health or water quality.

Fully Compatible With Existing Epic Pitchers

All XP filters are fully interchangeable with existing Epic pitchers and dispensers, making upgrades easy for long-time customers. Additionally, filters are recyclable through Epic’s recycling program, and packaging is designed with biodegradable materials. Note: Replacement filter cartridges require the Pure XP outer casing.

Availability

The Pure XP Pitcher and Filter officially launched on February 11th, with replacement filters recommended every 2–4 months. Customers can save on refills and enjoy free shipping by joining Epic’s Clean Water Club.

About Epic Water Filters

Epic Water Filters is a U.S.-based leader in residential water filtration, dedicated to designing high-performance, sustainably made solutions that make clean water simple for families. The company’s newest pitcher filter, the Epic Pure XP with CoreXchange™ Technology, uses a replaceable multi-layer carbon fiber block with a nano-fiber wrap to target PFAS, lead, chlorine, fluoride, microplastics, and parasites while retaining beneficial minerals for great taste.

For homes that prefer filtration at the tap, Epic’s Smart Shield and Smart Shield Max under-sink systems provide high-flow, long-lasting protection with powerful contaminant reduction and minimal maintenance. Beyond home filtration, Epic also offers filtered water bottles for on-the-go clean water. All Epic filters are NSF certified and produced in an NSF-certified factory in the USA, reflecting the company’s commitment to quality, transparency, and domestic manufacturing.

