Celebrated Kids YouTuber BASHO & FRIENDS Unveils First Single From Ambitious New Album

With his own children featured on the album, and much of it recorded in his Colorado studio, “A Way to Be” is deeply personal and unmistakably joyful.

New Single “Yes You Can” Kicks Off Genre-Bending Project

From celebrating kindness and learning how to bounce back from failure, to an anthem about how to show up for your friends, these are lessons about growing up and growing together.”” — BASHO

With over 100 million views and streams and a legacy of creating joyful, multilingual music for children, BASHO & FRIENDS is a globally beloved creator for kids, helping them understand life through song. Today, Basho has released “Yes You Can,” the first single from his ambitious new album “A Way to Be,” a collection of genre-blending, emotionally rich songs designed to help kids thrive in the world as it is.

Backed by a resume that includes songwriting for an Emmy Award-winning season of “Sesame Street,” creative collaborations with Sesame Studios, and recent work as a scriptwriter for the PBS animated series “Skillsville,” Basho brings a rare mix of educational depth and musical soul to his work. “A Way to Be” is his most personal and conceptual project to date, offering a lesson for kids everywhere: Believe in each other. Keep trying. Grow together.

“So much of my career has focused on academic readiness for kids — counting, colors, and letters,” says Basho. “But this single and the new album are about something deeper: learning about living fully every day. From celebrating kindness and learning how to bounce back from failure, to an anthem about how to show up for your friends, these are lessons about growing up and growing together.”

A Unique Sound and A Universal Message

The lead single, “Yes You Can,” captures that spirit perfectly: an energetic, call-and-response anthem that every young kid can understand and embrace. With its vibrant mix of Beck’s inventive production, Beastie Boys swagger, and Bob Marley’s warmth, the track reminds kids — and grown-ups — that mistakes are part of the process.

The full album plays like a child’s day, from sunrise to bedtime, complete with a guided meditation and lullabies. Each track is inspired by the 20 social-emotional skills Basho believes every child should build before leaving kindergarten.

A Legacy of Learning

Basho’s work has already reached families across the globe, including:

Over 100 million views and streams across platforms

175,000+ YouTube subscribers

The hit video “Learn Spanish Alphabet and Vowels” has amassed more than 20 million views

Now, with “A Way to Be,” Basho brings a universal collection of songs to longtime fans and a whole new generation of kids, fusing timeless values with a contemporary sound.

