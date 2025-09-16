Pet Sustainability Coalition’s Plastic Recovery July Removes 92,000 Pounds of Plastic Across 3 Countries

Hara Kal (“Green Tomorrow”) | Kerala, India Delivers waste services to more than 700,000 residents while creating safe jobs and leadership opportunities for over 800 women in the waste sector.

PSC & rePurpose Global, PSC and 14 participating brands to remove over 92,000 pounds of plastic waste from some of the world’s most polluted ecosystems.

If the excitement from our members continues to be so strong, we will make this an annual event. Many of our members are looking for a tangible and measurable way to reduce their plastic impact.” — Jim Lamancusa, CEO of the Pet Sustainability Coalition

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), a Colorado-based nonprofit committed to helping pet product companies drive their sustainability impact, has wrapped its most ambitious environmental initiative to date: Plastic Recovery July. In partnership with rePurpose Global, PSC and 14 participating brands rallied to remove over 92,000 pounds of plastic waste from some of the world’s most polluted ecosystems.

The pet industry uses more than 300 million pounds of plastic packaging each year. Up to 99 percent ends up in landfills, oceans, or natural environments. Nearly every product category relies on plastic, including supplements, toys, grooming items, single-use poop bags, and food packaging.

One large dog can generate roughly 39 pounds of plastic waste annually. Multiply that by just 100,000 labrador retrievers, and the result is over 3 million pounds of waste each year.

Over the course of the month, the campaign achieved:

92,000 pounds of plastic recovered from the environment

Four critical ecosystems protected, including coral reefs, mangrove forests, and the Himalayan foothills

More than 1,070 waste workers supported, with safe, dignified employment

Over 800 women empowered through workforce leadership opportunities

Three countries impacted: Kenya, India, and Indonesia

“When we act together, we create real impact. That’s how we build a better pet industry. Our coalition will continue building pathways for measurable and impactful sustainability across the pet industry,” said Jim Lamancusa, CEO of the Pet Sustainability Coalition. “If the excitement from our members continues to be so strong, we will make this an annual event. Many of our members are looking for a tangible and measurable way to reduce their plastic impact so campaigns like this are a win win.”

Global Projects Fueled by Pet Industry Action:

Bahari Safi (“Clean Ocean”) | Lamu, Kenya Protects 62% of Kenya’s vital mangrove forests by collecting unmanaged plastic waste and converting it into artisanal products like furniture and traditional boats.

Pavitra Parvat (“Hallowed Hills”) | Uttarakhand, India Prevents plastic pollution from entering fragile Himalayan wildlife habitats and supports tiger and elephant conservation through cleanup campaigns and local government partnerships.

Laut Yang Tenang (“Calm Seas”) | West Java, Indonesia Upgrades informal recycling infrastructure in the Coral Triangle, diverting massive amounts of flexible plastic from the ocean.

Hara Kal (“Green Tomorrow”) | Kerala, India Delivers waste services to more than 700,000 residents while creating safe jobs and leadership opportunities for over 800 women in the waste sector.

Participating Brands:

The following brands took part in the inaugural Plastic Recovery July campaign:

APPA

PetSmart

Only Natural Pet

Royal Canin

Earth Animal

EarthWise Pet

Morris Packaging

Printpack

Tyler Packaging

Augie Bones

Bimini

Material Motion

Ollie

Pet Worldwide

Polkadog

These companies helped establish a new model for environmental collaboration in the pet industry, demonstrating leadership in sustainability and social responsibility.

About the Pet Sustainability Coalition

The Pet Sustainability Coalition is a nonprofit that advances business through profitable environmental and social business practices. Founded in 2013 by eight companies, PSC now serves more than 200 member companies across the pet industry, helping them to progress on their sustainability practices, set and strive for ambitious goals, and report on their achievements. Additionally, PSC leads retailers, distributors, manufacturers, brands, and suppliers in pursuing collaborative solutions to some of the largest industry-wide issues, such as sustainable packaging and protein sourcing. Connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube. Learn more at www.petsustainability.org.

About rePurpose Global:

rePurpose Global is the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers, innovators, and policymakers to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. With pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, the organization has helped more than 500 companies measure, reduce, and take action on plastic waste, while driving systems change on a global scale. rePurpose Global's Impact Projects have recovered over 70 million lb of plastic waste from the environment to date, protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. In doing so, the organization has enabled the delivery of waste management services to millions of people across the world, while positively impacting the lives of thousands of marginalized waste workers.

