Franklin, GA (May 27, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Emaleigh Smith, age 23, of Elberton, GA, with Providing Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates, Crossing of Guard Lines with Intoxicants, and Violation of Oath by Public Office.

On May 22, 2025, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate a Franklin County jailer that was allegedly supplying contraband to inmates. Smith was identified as the jailer providing the contraband. Agents found a quantity of THC edibles and alcohol in Smith’s car which was parked at the jail. Smith stated that she had provided alcohol, nicotine, and THC edibles to inmate Qwelon Johnson, age 33, of Lavonia, GA, multiple times. Johnson was subsequently charged with Possession of Prohibited Items by anInmate and Possession of Weapon by an Inmate.

Smith was booked into the Franklin County Jail and has since been released on bond.

Anyone with information related to drug activity can call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be given to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.