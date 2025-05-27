MPD Investigating Congress Heights Triple Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that resulted in one fatality in Southeast.

On Monday, May 26, 2025, at approximately 1:59 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located two adult males inside of an apartment suffering gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and after all lifesaving measures failed, one adult male was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim, also an adult male was located conscious and breathing, suffering a gunshot wound, in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. He was transported by DC Fire and EMS to an area hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old James Robinson of Southeast, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25078379

###